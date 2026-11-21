With just three days’ notice, a former training partner and friend standing opposite him as an opponent, John Mitchell treated it all as “business”, as he made his UFC debut. Opening the preliminary card of the Fight Night event, headlined by the fight between Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Sterling, the Irishman attracted considerable attention after knocking out Shoaib Yousaf three minutes and 50 seconds into the opening round.

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“It’s all business, isn’t it?” he said during his post-fight media interview.

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“You know, first and foremost, Shoaib’s my brother, bro,” he told Michael Bisping earlier during the cage interview. “We were super good friends before, and we’re even better friends after. So, like, credit to Shoiab. I have to say that he’s my bro. But secondly, Cork is in the UFC.”

Entering the bout as a slight favourite, Mitchell initially found himself on the back foot as Yousaf took control early. However, as the fight progressed, Mitchell began finding his rhythm. The momentum shifted a few minutes later when Mitchel’s flying right knee found its mark and landed flush on Yousaf’s chin.

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The British fighter dropped to the canvas. Mitchell moved in for the ground-and-pound before the referee stepped in to prevent Yousaf from taking further punishment and stopped the fight.

Mitchell signed with the UFC on November 18, only to step into the Octagon three days later.

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Fighting out of Cork, Ireland, the 31-year-old made his professional debut in November 2019 with Cage Warriors. Mitchell subsequently competed for PFL (Professional Fighter League) Europe, including a fight for the promotion’s lightweight title in 2023, as well as UAE Warriors and Cage Conflict.

On July 4, 2026, Mitchell won the Cage Conflict’s lightweight title by stopping Brazil’s Kallew dos Santos in the opening round.

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Mitchell is reportedly the first male fighter from Cork and Ireland’s Munster province to compete in the UFC.