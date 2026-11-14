UFC Fighter Issues Statement After Suspected Overdose and Hospitalization

Amid growing concerns surrounding his recent hospitalization 28-year-old UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen made his first move through social media.

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“Ready for a short-notice call @ufc,” read McMillen’s latest Instagram post.

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The post comes after a TMZ report suggested that McMillen was taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a nightclub. The circumstances surrounding his hospitalization also raised concerns.

“We’re told responding officers removed him from the bathroom, then administered Narcan after they said they saw a white, powdery substance on the ground near him,” a TMZ report dated November 12 read.

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“They then took the unresponsive McMillen to the hospital. He was in stable condition, and it does not appear there were any life-threatening complications when the police checked him into the hospital.”

Narcan is a medication used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

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There are no public reports of McMillen having previously been hospitalized for a suspected overdose or a similar medical emergency.

Imago July 18, 2026, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States: TOMMY MCMILLEN and ALBERTO MONTES fight in their 3-round Featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night OKC at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Oklahoma City United States – ZUMAs346 20260718_zsp_s346_097 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

The 12-0 fighter has also become known for his party lifestyle. Last month teammate Sean O’Malley discussed McMillen’s easygoing ways during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

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“He’s at a pivotal point in his career, and I think he’s going to lock in,” the former champion stated. “I’m not too worried about him. I know he’s going to lock in. He fought three times this year, and that’s a lot. But he’s going to lock in. I’m optimistic of it. He’s been enjoying his life right now outside the UFC. When it comes time to lock in, he does do a good job with that.”

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Offering a positive update, McMillen’s coach and team member Tim Welch reportedly said that the fighter “is completely ok” and has already resumed training at the gym.

Tommy McMillen’s meteoric rise in the UFC

McMillen’s journey to the UFC began after an unbeaten amateur run, as he turned professional in November 2019 and competed in the Fusion Fight League. He went on to win the FFL catchweight championship on April 12, 2024. A few months later McMillen was scheduled to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), but the bout was cancelled after he suffered an injury.

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Another 12 months passed before McMillen finally got his opportunity, having also seen a DWCS bout against Cody Law cancelled. He eventually secured a UFC contract after defeating David Mgoyan on September 2, 2025.

McMillen made his UFC debut on April 4, 2026, stopping unranked Manolo Zecchini in the first round to earn Fight of the Night honors. He returned in July and continued his winning run, knocking out Alberto Montes in the third round to collect a Performance of the Night bonus.

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McMillen’s most recent appearance came on September 12, 2026, when he defeated Marwan Rahiki by unanimous decision and earned Fight of the Night honors.

While the circumstances surrounding McMillen’s hospitalization remain unclear, substance-related medical emergencies have been a serious concern in MMA, with several fighters having faced life-threatening emergencies and, in some cases, fatal consequences.

Mark Kerr’s struggles with opioid dependency during his fighting career were highlighted in the documentary The Smashing Machine. Matt Brown, meanwhile, survived a life-threatening overdose before entering professional MMA, eventually turning his life around.

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In Brazil, amateur fighter Mateus Fernandes died in 2019 after collapsing following a bout. Subsequent reports pointed towards a substance-related cause of death rather than injuries sustained during the fight.

Although the circumstances and medical evidence differ considerably between cases, they highlight the serious health risks associated with substance-related incidents in combat sports.