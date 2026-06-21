UFC Fighter Scrambles for Last-Minute Cornerman a Week Before Baku Fight Night

For all its seriousness, the fight business can sometimes turn strange and comical. One such instance has emerged ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku. It surrounds middleweight Eric Nolan.

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Heading into the UFC Fight Night scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan’s capital next weekend, the New Jersey-based fighter has put out an unusual request. Eric Nolan urgently needs a person who could fly with him to Baku and corner him as he steps into the cage for his welterweight bout against Farman Hasanov in the final bout of the preliminary card.

“Any fighters local to NJ/PA that have a visa want to go to UFC Fight Night Baku (with) flight and room (paid) for. Will be in my corner for the fight as well. Have an opening. Leave tomorrow night; (you) will be gone Saturday to next Saturday. HMU ASAP,” the screengrab of Nolan’s message, shared by MMA content maker Kevin, read.

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To set the record straight, Nolan does not appear to have explained much about why he needs a cornerman with such urgency. Likewise, no explanation appears to have emerged from his primary head coach, Dante Rivera, or the team at Dante Rivera BJJ in Freehold, New Jersey, or, for that matter, Team Bodyshop, where Nolan is known to cross-train.

Without clarifications from Nolan or his camp, only educated guesses can be made. Given the specifications Nolan mentioned in his post, he appears to need someone based in New Jersey or Pennsylvania. That could indicate a need for logistical support or a last-minute addition to the support crew traveling to Azerbaijan. If so, Nolan’s core technical team, comprising Rivera and assistant trainer Ashure Elbanna, would likely remain intact.

Such situations are not entirely uncommon when fighters compete internationally. Athletes often bring in an additional cutman or a cornerman to help with travel logistics, equipment management, and gym-related responsibilities, particularly when regular training partners run into passport, visa, or scheduling complications.

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The urgency surrounding Nolan’s request also becomes easier to understand when viewed through his current standing in the UFC. Despite carrying a respectable professional MMA record, the bout against Hasanov will mark only his second appearance inside the octagon.

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Nolan made his promotional debut this past August, against the highly regarded Baisangur Susurkaev. The contest ended in the second round when Susurkaev secured a rear naked choke submission victory.

Entering 2026, Nolan was also scheduled to face Jose Souza at UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira on February 7. That matchup was ultimately cancelled after Nolan withdrew because of injury.

Taken together, those circumstances make the fight against Hasanov particularly important from a career standpoint. Recent reports have frequently pointed to the UFC’s willingness to move on from fighters who fail to meet expectations, and another setback at this stage could complicate Nolan’s future with the promotion.

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Questions remain as Eric Nolan searches for a cornerman

For that reason, ensuring every aspect of fight week runs smoothly becomes especially important. Beyond his own preparation, that includes having a dependable corner capable of guiding him through the various stages of competition.

The broader context surrounding UFC Fight Night Baku only adds to the unusual nature of the situation. The event has already undergone several disruptions in recent weeks. The bout between Daniil Donchenko and Andreas Gustafsson was scrapped after Gustafsson reported heart-related issues, while the matchup between Ismail Naurdiev and Marvin Vettori was cancelled after Vettori suffered a rib injury.

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Even so, situations involving fighters publicly searching for a cornerman remain relatively uncommon in the UFC. Combat sports, however, have seen even stranger last-minute developments. One such example that readily comes to mind involves Peter Aerts and an unusual turn of events in Amsterdam in 2006.

Three-time K-1 World Grand Prix Champion Peter Aerts found himself in an unexpected situation when he was forced to return to competition despite attending the event as a television analyst. The circumstances changed when former footballer-turned-MMA fighter Bob Sapp failed to appear for his scheduled bout against Ernesto Hoost, prompting organizers to search for an emergency replacement.

As a result, the kickboxing legend competed in borrowed gear from fellow kickboxer Semmy Schilt. Despite entering the contest without preparation, Aerts managed to go the distance before dropping a decision to Hoost on the scorecards.

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Compared to that chaotic sequence of events, Nolan’s situation appears considerably less dramatic. Nevertheless, his public search for a cornerman remains one of the most unusual storylines heading into UFC Fight Night Baku.

At the time of this writing, it remains unclear whether Nolan has filled the opening.