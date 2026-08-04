UFC Generates Massive Revenue Despite $30M Loss on White House Card in Q2

With barely ten days remaining before one of the year’s biggest numbered events unfolds at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, where Islam Makhachev will defend his welterweight title for the first time, the UFC and its parent company TKO Group Holdings Inc. have provided an update that is bound to raise optimism as they enter the final stretch of the year.

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“Despite a challenging global environment, TKO delivered solid results in Q2, with strong momentum heading into the back half of the year,” the statement from Ariel Emanuel, TKO CEO, read.

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Emanuel’s optimism stems from the company’s latest earnings report, which followed TKO Group’s second-quarter earnings call. The group owns both the UFC and the WWE.

According to the TKO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, revenue, or the money generated before expenses are deducted, stood at approximately $1.55 billion. The company’s net income, which can broadly be viewed as profit after subtracting expenses such as salaries, rent, taxes, interest, depreciation, and operating costs, stood at $303.9 million.

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Strictly speaking, that is a net profit margin of 19.6%. It basically means that TKO managed to keep roughly 20 cents for every dollar it earned as profit.

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Meanwhile, the group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) stood at $649.9 million.

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From a shareholder perspective, the company returned more than $1.3 billion through dividends and buybacks. By raising both revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, or its financial projections, the management expressed confidence in the future.

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Compared with the first quarter, in which TKO reported revenue of $1.597 billion, net income of $249. 8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $549. 8 million, and approximately $1 billion returned to the shareholders, the second-quarter results reflected a notable improvement.

A quarter-to-quarter comparison reveals that while the earnings declined by roughly $50 million, net income increased by $54.1 million. Similarly, the group improved its adjusted EBITDA by $100 million, with around $300 million more returned to the shareholders.

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What makes those figures particularly significant is that the TKO group delivered them despite absorbing a substantial financial hit from staging the UFC Freedom 250 card on June 14.

The White House card came at a cost, but TKO still delivered a profitable quarter

The event, which commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States, took place on the South Lawn of the White House. While the event came under intense scrutiny for several reasons, including a lawsuit that sought to stop it from taking place, what set the White House card apart was the estimated $60 million spent on production and setup.

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Against that backdrop, the event reportedly resulted in a net loss of approximately $30 million.

Part of the reason behind the loss may have been the absence of ticket sales. Live-gate revenue forms a significant portion of an event’s overall earnings. In the case of the White House card, that option was visibly absent because the show was deemed non-commercial, and attendance was by invitation-only.

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Even so, the financial setback appears to have been offset by what the company viewed as the relationships and networking opportunities it established through the White House event.

“In the days leading up (to) the UFC Freedom 250, we met with dozens of existing and new contacts in Washington, D.C., a clear example of how our access and the attractiveness of our events can translate into opportunity,” Seth Zaslow, head of investor relations for TKO, said.

Another challenge the UFC and TKO likely faced was the FIFA World Cup, which took place in the United States.

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Though the FIFA event kicked off on June 11, the novelty of having the world’s biggest sporting event on home soil clearly posed a significant challenge. Many casual viewers who otherwise might have been watching UFC Fight Nights were instead engrossed in the World Cup.

Yet, with the current figures posted for the second quarter, the conglomerate remains optimistic.

“From UFC Freedom 250 to the FIFA World Cup, TKO continues to deliver on the biggest stages, and this quarter reinforced our 2026 execution story. Our decision to raise full-year guidance reflects both our performance to date and our confidence in TKO’s multi-year trajectory,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO’s President and COO. “Our global fan base is expanding, and we are capitalizing on the commercial promise across ticketing, premium hospitality, marketing partnerships, and financial incentive packages.

“The demand in the experience economy is undeniable and positions us well for multi-year growth, margin expansion, and overall value creation.”

With one more month remaining before the UFC and TKO enter the fourth quarter, fans and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the company fares through the remainder of the third quarter, hoping it continues to exceed expectations.