UFC Lightweight Fighter Involved in Range Rover Collision During Live Stream

“That car is my baby too; it’s totaled,” King Green said, looking completely crushed. The UFC lightweight veteran, who is never far from controversy, suffered a major setback yesterday after his Range Rover collided with another vehicle. While sad, Green kept his cool and kept the live stream running as the police arrived and took over the scene.

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“So guys, we just got in a car accident; hopefully the people are okay. We should try to turn to the left,” Green remarked. “The last time you just ran right into it. We had a green light; you have to wait on the left.

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“Why would she do that?” he wondered. “I can see if I wasn’t paying attention or something like that. We were just driving all the way through.”

He then went over the accident footage.

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“You see her turn in front of us; you see it. At least we got the camera,” Green added. “Bro, I think she knows she f–ked up…. It’s a drop-top Range Rover; you aren’t going to see motherf–kers like them. She destroyed my sh-t.”

According to Green, some wanted to pursue legal action against the woman, seeking financial compensation and claiming they had been injured. But that’s not what he wanted to do.

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Imago March 8, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MAURICIO RUFFY 12-1-0 of Sao Paulo, Brazil defeats KING GREEN 32-17-1 of San Bernardino, CA by KO spinning wheel kick at 2:07 of Round 1 during UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250308_zsp_o117_086 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“I ain’t trying to f–k nobody’s life up,” Green said before summing up the incident, saying, “Sh-t happens.”

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From the way Green described it, it appears he was driving straight through a green light when another vehicle, reportedly a silver Jeep Compass, which appeared to be driven by a woman, turned in front of them, causing the crash. According to Green and his associates, the person should have waited.

This seems to be the first time the 40-year-old mixed martial artist, known for his brash and outspoken persona, has been involved in a car collision of this scale. While there appear to be no DUI cases or arrests on his record, reports indicate in 2008 Green was incarcerated for 90 days after driving a vehicle without any proper documentation. He was 21 at the time.

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The narrative, meanwhile, changes when Green’s actions on the livestream are scrutinized.

Never a dull moment with King Green

In August, Green was involved in a controversial altercation against former four-division champion Adrien Broner and his team. The rivalry intensified after Green outboxed a star boxer from Team Broner in a sparring session. Captured on livestream, the incident sparked a huge row, renewing the MMA vs. boxing debate on social media.

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Beyond the livestream, Green’s actions inside and outside the cage have also put him under the spotlight.

Ahead of his main card fight against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332, behind-the-scenes footage showed Green snapping at his cameraman as he tried to cut weight.

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“What do you feel right now? F–k you! I feel like f–k you! Don’t ask me no motherf–king questions,” Green said.

At the official weigh-ins, Green and Arnold Barboza Jr., a WBO Global welterweight titleholder and livestream partner, were later involved in an altercation with Ribovics.

Green’s antics continued even after he lost the bout to the Argentine contender. Unhappy with the way referee Herb Dean stopped the fight, Green protested wildly, claiming that the decision was premature. It took Dana White and Green’s corner man ‘Rampage’ Jackson to step in and settle the record by saying the referee’s decision was fair, as it was intended to save Green from more punishment.