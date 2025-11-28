UFC Loyalist Turns Back on Dana White as He Rallies Fans Over ‘Frustrating’ Hypocrisy

With a month left before the year draws to a close and a marquee event still on the calendar, Dana White decided to usher in the new year with a major surprise. During halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, the UFC president unveiled the lineups for the first two cards of 2026. With the UFC kicking off its new Paramount+ broadcast deal in January, White likely felt the headliners and main-card fights for UFC 324 and UFC 325 would make a strong opening statement.

However, perhaps even Dana White didn’t anticipate how many feathers the announcement would ruffle. At UFC 324, instead of Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will headline for the interim lightweight title, despite Arman being the No.1 contender at 155 for a while now. Complaints have been loudest at 145 lbs. Instead of the unbeaten Lerone Murphy and top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes has been granted a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s title. The pair will headline UFC 325 in Sydney. Given the UFC’s long-held mantra of staging “the best fights,” these decisions appear to run counter to that philosophy. Annoyed, former champion Aljamain Sterling urged fans to speak out.

Aljamain Sterling calls out UFC’s 2026 season openers

“It’s 110% not what it used to be. I ride for the company, but this shit is beyond frustrating!” Sterling loudly proclaimed when Ariel Helwani weighed in on Dana White’s announcement. The frustration seemingly began after Lerone Murphy spoke out.

Reacting to the Volkanovski vs. Lopes announcement, the undefeated Englishman wrote, “Missing the opportunity to fight one of featherweight’s goats is what hurts me the most. It’s not about who’s the best anymore. It’s about who’s most popular.” Sterling seized the moment.

Highlighting how the UFC overlooked both Murphy and Movsar Evloev in favor of Lopes yet again, he argued that favoritism like this wears down fighters’ motivation in an already unforgiving sport. Pointing at Gaethje vs. Pimblett without Tsarukyan and to the featherweight situation where both Evloev and Murphy were available and arguably more deserving, yet Volkanovski vs. Lopes was booked, Helwani felt UFC claimed to make “the best fights” while bypassing top contenders.

Helwani added that even Islam vs. Usman (presumably) could have incorporated contenders such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Morales, Gabriel Bonfim Prates, or Ian Garry. They were all ready.

Dana White, it’s time to make the matchups that matter

“And an interim title fight—not featuring the top contender—over one of the best female fights ever,” Helwani argued. Aljamain Sterling noted that he still supports the UFC. However, he is tired of the company pretending it always arranges the fairest, most deserving matchups. It’s something recent decisions have contradicted. The former bantamweight champion called on fans to make their opinions known. “All I ask is that the fans let their voices be heard,” he said.

Setting the record straight, Sterling highlighted that he doesn’t blame Diego Lopes. Any fighter would accept a title shot. His criticism is aimed squarely at the UFC for bypassing the rankings and disregarding merit. Sterling found it disrespectful to fighters who worked their way up the ladder.

To reinforce his point, he cited the example of close friend Merab Dvalishvili. “They tried to deny Merab, and now they LOVE him. Give guys a chance because you never know what they’ll be,” Sterling argued.

UFC 324 boasts a strong lineup. Champion Kayla Harrison defends her title against Amanda Nunes in the co-main. Then Sean O’Malley is expected to face Song Yadong. Other announced bouts include Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva (featherweight), Derrick Lewis vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight), and Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight).

Details for UFC 325 are still emerging.

With over a month still to go, the decisions surrounding these cards, particularly the title matchups, are sure to fuel continued debate.

