UFC Oklahoma City Octagon Girls: Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Relationship Status, Salary, & More

UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City is just around the corner. The promotion returns to the city nine years after it staged UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee. Despite not being a numbered event, the card has drawn significant interest. This is because the card largely centers around the comeback stories involving two of its central figures: former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

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With Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan featuring in the co-main event, the card has also generated interest because of the UFC’s octagon girls assigned to tonight’s show. The ceremonial weigh-ins revealed familiar faces, Chrissy Blair and Brooklyn Wren, leading the charge as the card unfolds at Paycom Center. To put the curiosity to rest, here’s a brief look at the details surrounding the two cage-side personalities.

Chrissy Blair: Age, Relationship, and Salary

Most fans seem to know Blair fairly well. The 37-year-old has been regular at combat sports events since her appearance as a ring card girl in Strikeforce in 2012. A year later, the Florida native began working as both a model and an actress, which includes credits in series like FML, Shi–y Dates, and The Conor Moore Show.

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Outside of her professional career, which has seen her model for brands such as Guess, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim, not much is known about Blair’s personal life.

That, however, only forms a part of Blair’s story. Besides her roles as a model, actress, and an Octagon girl, Blair is known to own a successful business as well. She runs a health company involved in selling collagen bars called Kalumi Beauty.

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Her work across modeling, acting, business, and the UFC, now including appearances for sister promotion Zuffa Boxing, appears to have helped her build a fortune that is now being reported to be anywhere from $1.5 million to $5 million. Reports indicate that her payouts as a UFC cage personality, combined with her modeling assignments and business ventures, suggest an annual income of around $400k.

Brookliyn Wren: Age, Relationship, and Salary

Compared to Blair, Wren is five years younger. However, the Anchorage, Alaska-born model rivals Blair in terms of experience as a UFC octagon girl. While reports are conflicting, some suggest that Wren has been associated with the promotion since 2017.

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Meanwhile, other outlets claim that she was working in a bar at the age of 21 when Dana White first noticed her.

Her professional journey, however, appears to have begun much earlier. “She began her modeling career at a young age, starting out in beauty pageants at age 5 before she signed with her first modeling/acting agency at age 13. Shortly after, Brookliyn was on her way to New York shortly after to pursue fashion modeling,” reads the Los Angeles-based Evolve Artists Agency profile.

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Putting aside that history, Wren has meanwhile become hugely popular on social media, with some reports suggesting she has more than 100K followers on Instagram.

As far as her personal life is concerned, like her colleague Chrissy Blair, Wren prefers to keep her personal life out of the public’s gaze. However, some media outlets suggest that the Alaska native could be in a relationship.

Financially, with each event reportedly earning her anywhere between $1000 and $5000, Wren appears to make an annual income of around $24k to $30k. But it must be noted that the earnings from the UFC form only a part of the model/Octagon girl’s overall income. When her modeling assignments and other professional work are included, that figure is likely to be considerably higher.

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The pair, Blair and Wren, were recently featured alongside fellow Octagon girl Red Dela Cruz at the high-profile UFC 329, headlined by Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Given that tonight’s event is a Fight Night card, only Wren and Blair have been assigned official duties.

With basketball star Sophie Cunningham making a cameo appearance as a cage girl at the McGregor-Holloway event, the profile of the UFC’s octagon girls has risen noticeably. In that landscape, Wren and Blair continue to stand out through their experience and professionalism.