UFC Star Breaks Down in Tears as Baby Mama Fights for Her Life After Leukemia Diagnosis

Bobby ‘King’ Green faces a test far greater than his upcoming opponent. Just as he locked his focus on next month’s fight against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332, the lightweight star was dealt a devastating personal blow. It has emerged that the mother of his child has been diagnosed with leukemia.

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“Bobby Green breaks down crying in the gym after hearing heartbreaking news about his baby mother,” the tweet from an account that shares clips from Kick read. “Bobby was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as the heartbreaking news hit him hard. The moment became even more emotional when Arnold Barboza Jr. stepped in and hugged him, showing his support when Bobby needed it most.”

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The footage was filmed inside the gym, where King Green was livestreaming and training alongside Barboza Jr. and others. As he laced up his gloves, Green could not hold back his tears while thinking about his partner. As he wept openly, Barboza Jr. stepped in and hugged him tightly, trying to comfort the UFC star.

Afterward, Green rejoined the rest of the crew and resumed his training, engaging in some light sparring.

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While details remain limited, Green’s admission during the stream and a subsequent Instagram post indicate that the mother of one of his children, Amy, has been diagnosed with leukemia and is currently battling the disease in the hospital. The UFC star revealed that the two have been in each other’s lives for the past 20 years, something that makes the diagnosis all the more difficult.

Green referred to her as his “best friend” while acknowledging how difficult her battle with cancer has been for him as well as the rest of his family.

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In an emotional message on Instagram, King Green shared a photograph of himself standing beside a woman and child.

“Amy, I love you so much. Thank you for giving me a family. Keep fighting. I don’t know what I will do without you,” the caption read.

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Imago March 8, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MAURICIO RUFFY 12-1-0 of Sao Paulo, Brazil defeats KING GREEN 32-17-1 of San Bernardino, CA by KO spinning wheel kick at 2:07 of Round 1 during UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250308_zsp_o117_086 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The UFC fighter previously revealed in an interview that he has four children with three different baby mamas, whom he described as Black, White, and Mexican, respectively. Green has not publicly shared the specific names of these women.

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The news comes at a critical point in Green’s career.

Since his first-round KO loss to Mauricio Ruffy last year, the San Bernardino, California, native has been on a four-fight winning streak, with his last two bouts ending in the opening rounds. In his third appearance in 2026, Green stopped Terrance McKinney with punches in his most recent fight, earning a Performance of the Night honor.

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Beyond the personal setback: King Green’s next fight takes on greater meaning

On October 3, he is booked to face Esteban Ribovics. The 30-year-old Argentine has been steadily climbing the rankings. Last month, Ribovics stopped veteran Edson Barboza, effectively putting him into retirement.

For Green, who, incidentally, turned forty today, a win over an opponent almost a decade junior could have catapulted him closer to the top-15 in the division.

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Clearly, under the current circumstances, it will be difficult for the 36-17 fighter to carry on training with a clear mind, as he would be more occupied with thoughts about his child’s mother. He would want to stay close to her while she battles the terrifying ordeal.

He could take inspiration from some of the fighters who faced a similar situation. What is significant here is that they chose to compete despite severe illness or tragedies affecting their immediate family members.

One of the most notable examples is that of the Miller brothers – Dan and Jim. The former continued competing in the UFC while his young son, Daniel Jr., battled autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease. It was a serious condition that required both kidneys to be removed.

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It left him dependent on dialysis while awaiting a transplant.

Jim Miller, meanwhile, stepped away from competition for thirteen months after his 14-year-old son, Wyatt, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma that affected his eye socket and sinus area.

After Wyatt completed chemotherapy and proton radiation and was declared cancer-free, Miller returned to UFC 328 in May 2026 and submitted Jared Gordon in the first round, with his family watching from the arena.

The news surrounding King Green has left the MMA community saddened. Thankfully, he has friends, including Arnold Barboza Jr., who are close by to support him and help him through this difficult period.