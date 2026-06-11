UFC Star Forced to Pull Out After Doctor Denies Clearance for Oklahoma Fight Night

Nearly a decade after it planned to return to Oklahoma City, the UFC’s plans to stage a stacked fight night have hit a major snag. The fight between women’s strawweight contenders Amanda Ribas and Fatima Kline has been canceled, becoming the first bout to be removed from the card.

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Despite her willingness and preparations, Ribas had to pull out after a doctor reportedly advised against her stepping into the cage when she felt unsteady during training.

“Amanda Ribas is out of her scheduled fight against Fatima Kline. (first rep. Kline),” MMA journalist Marcel Dorf”s X post read.

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“After two years suffering from serious injuries and fighting at less than 50%, Amanda was training at a high level again and with unbelievable progress,” he added after reaching out to Ribas’ team.

“Amanda felt stronger than ever. However, she felt dizzy and went to the doctor, who advised her not to fight for at least three months so she could return safely and pursue the belt. Speedy recovery to Amanda Ribas. 🙏”

The report aligns with comments made by Amanda Ribas‘ opponent, Fatima Kline, that surfaced a few hours earlier. “🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Amanda Ribas has withdrawn from our fight. The good news: I’m still fighting!!! A replacement opponent has been secured!!! Camp continues. Nothing changes. Who do you think I’m fighting next?” the post read.

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The withdrawal is particularly disappointing given Ribas’ recent struggles inside the cage. Her last appearance came nearly 12 months ago, against Tabatha Ricci, a fight that ended in a second-round stoppage and extended her losing streak to three. Against that backdrop, the latest setback arrives at a difficult stage of her career.

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More importantly, this may not be the first time Ribas has been forced out of a scheduled bout. Five years ago, her fight against Angela Hill, scheduled for May 8, 2021, had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 protocols. The fight was rescheduled a few months later, only to be cancelled again after Ribas continued to display Covid-related symptoms. It took several months before she was finally able to return to action.

Inside Amanda Ribas’ grueling battle with recurring health issues

While those withdrawals were linked to pandemic-related complications, Ribas has also spent recent years battling serious physical issues. Those problems reportedly trace back to 2023, when she faced American Maycee Barber.

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While Ribas lost the bout with a late second-round stoppage, the lasting impact came from the facial fracture she suffered during the contest. As a result, a plate was inserted in her face.

But heading into her next bout that year against fellow Brazilian Luana Pinheiro, the problems persisted. Though Ribas won the bout via a third-round stoppage, the plate inserted on her face became dislocated, pressing against nerves and muscles.

Explaining her condition later, Ribas’ father and coach Marcelo Ribas said, “The old plate was dislocated in the Luana Pinheiro fight, and Amanda was experiencing faints, severe pain, and even seizures (since). She almost couldn’t train since the Luana fight.”

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Despite those lingering problems, Ribas continued to compete. She first faced Rose Namajunas before taking on Mackenzie Dern in 2025. Ribas lost both fights, but the medical concerns did not go away. In fact, her situation worsened further when she stepped into the cage against Tabatha Ricci in a bout that was originally scheduled for July 19 before being moved to July 26 for undisclosed reasons.

While Ribas lost the bout in the second round, Ricci’s elbow that connected to her face caused considerable damage, once again dislodging the metal plate that had been inserted in 2023. Reports later indicated Ribas was expected to undergo surgery in Sao Paulo to put the plate in place.

According to Marcelo Ribas, the injury ultimately helped identify the underlying cause of the problems that had plagued his daughter for so long.

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“(Amanda) was doing psychiatric and psychological treatment, thinking that was (the problem),” Marcelo said. “And if it weren’t for the elbow, maybe we wouldn’t have found out. It’s God, brother. Thank God we discovered what was causing the pains, faintings, and seizures since the Luana fight.”

With that history in mind, Ribas’ latest withdrawal is likely to generate fresh concern among fans regarding both her health and her timeline for returning to competition. As of now, no official statement from Ribas or the UFC appears to have been released.

Attention now shifts to Fatima Kline, who remains on the card after confirming that a replacement opponent has been secured. Fans will now be waiting to see who steps in and whether Kline can extend her three-fight winning streak.