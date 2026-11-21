Salahdine Parnasse has had only one fight in the UFC since signing with the promotion in July. He remains unranked. Yet, despite those shortcomings, many consider him a potential breakout name in French MMA. While he may yet be a recognizable name in the United States, Parnasse’s accomplishments are already attracting attention.

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“Saladhine Parnasse is one of our eight Men of the Year 2026. Tonight, he joins us at the Plaza Athenée to celebrate this edition,” read the post by GQ France.

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“Sports fans had their eye on him, and now the general public has finally discovered him,” a separate editorial page read. “On September 5th, in the main event of UFC Paris, 28-year-old Salahdine Parnasse won his fight against Dan Hooker in 150 seconds, securing his place among the elite of world wrestlers.”

“It must be said that those who closely follow the MMA scene are already familiar with Salahdine Parnasse, long touted as one of the greatest talents in French sport, considered from the start to be the Kylian Mbappé of fighting,” GQ’s profile page on Parnasse added.

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The honor likely stems from Parnasse’s performance this year. A former two-division champion in Polish MMA promotion KSW (Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki), the 28-year-old fighter has suffered only two professional losses so far. 2026 has been a particularly significant year for Parnasse.

Parnasse’s 2026 campaign began in January, when he stopped Marcin Held in the second round at KWS 114 while entering his fourth consecutive title defense. Three months later, following a farewell appearance at XTB KSW 117 in Warsaw, the Aubervilliers, France-born fighter, left the promotion.

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Parnasse then moved to another promotion, competing at the inaugural MMA event of Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in May, where he knocked out Kenny Cross in the opening round. Three months later, Parnasse competed at UFC Fight Night Paris.

Zuma September 4, 2026, Paris, Ile De France, France: Dan Hooker of Australia VS Salahdine Parnasse of France during their weigh-ins ahead of the UFC Paris Fight Night on September 4, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. UFC Paris Fight Night Weigh-Ins PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc313 20260904_zsp_c313_039 Copyright: xFaresxChafaix

Facing well-known lightweight contender Dan Hooker, Parnasse earned the Performance of the Night award for stopping the New Zealander in the opening round. All three of his consecutive wins, across three promotions, came inside the distance.

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Parnasse’s run of performance helps explain his inclusion in GQ France’s list.

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Alongside Parnasse, GQ’s Men of the Year honorees include Belgian singer Angele, actors Colman Domingo and Niels Schnieder, French film director Arthur Harari, rapper Tiakola, fashion designer Willy Chavarria, and Georgian soccer player Khvicha Kvaratshelia.

This could be the first time GQ France’s Men of the Year list has featured an MMA fighter. One possible factor is that France legalized professional MMA in 2020.

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Beyond Parnasse: When fighting talent met fashion’s finest

GQ, which focuses on fashion, style, culture, and lifestyle, has also recognized prominent figures from combat sports through international editions.

Anthony Joshua offers another example. Following a strong run in 2016, which saw him become IBF heavyweight champion and defend his title twice, he received British GQ’s Sportsman of the Year award before his historic showdown with Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

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Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker also received a similar honor in 2018. The first UFC champion from Australia, he was named the Sportsman of the Year from GQ Australia.

Conor McGregor has also had a long association with British GQ, featuring regularly in the magazine during his run as two-division UFC champion. The Irish star was subsequently named among the finalists in GQ’s annual Most Stylish Men of the Year category.

France has also produced several other high-profile MMA fighters. The list includes current UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and former GLORY kickboxing champion and MMA fighter Cedric Doumbe, who is scheduled to box Jake Paul in December.

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However, both fighters have regularly featured in GQ France’s editorial features and video series rather than being selected for the Men of the Year award.

Parnasse, meanwhile, does not have a fight officially scheduled. However, he has reportedly called out Max Holloway and expressed interest in fighting against top lightweight contenders as he pursues his goal of becoming the division’s new champion. Other potential opponents include Rafael Fiziev and Quillan Salkilld.