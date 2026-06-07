UFC Vegas 118 Sparks $100K Debate as Fans Disagree With Bonus Decisions

With 7 out of the 12 scheduled bouts ending inside the distance, UFC Vegas 118 concluded at Meta APEX earlier tonight. Ideally, the discussion surrounding the card should center on the fate of former champion Belal Muhammad, who suffered his third consecutive loss, leaving his future uncertain.

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But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, much of the attention has shifted toward the UFC’s Performance of the Night decisions and the related bonuses. A debate is now raging over whether the promotion made the right call in awarding the $100,000 rewards to the deserving fighters.

“I have to say, I don’t think the UFC got them right tonight, as a certain bantamweight got snubbed,” wrote MMA write Adam Martin, who shared details about the bonuses in an op-ed.

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The Fight of the Night (FOTN) honor went to the co-main event between middleweight contender Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan, while the Performance of the Night (POTN) bonuses were awarded to light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski who opened the main card alongside Junior Tafa, and flyweight Edgar Chairez, who faced Bruno Silva in the prelims.

All four fighters received $100k. The bonus marked Allen’s 5th post-fight bonus, while Shahbazyan secured the third of his career. Baraniewski now shares a similar tally, while for Chairez, it marked the second bonus payout of his UFC run.

Apart from these, the UFC also recognized five fighters for standout finishes tonight. They were Bryce Mitchell, Alessandro Costa, Chelsea Chandler, Joanderson Brito, and Ketlen Souza. Each will receive $25k.

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On paper, the selections appear fair and reflective of the performance. However, several fans were disappointed and quickly voiced their concerns online.

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UFC Vegas 118 bonus selections leave fans divided

For instance, one questioned the criteria behind selecting Allen vs. Shahbazyan as the FOTN. “How was Allen Shahbazyan FOTN?? 😂,” they wrote. To be fair, both the middleweights fought their hearts out. Through three rounds they delivered a highly competitive, fast-paced battle that remained fiercely contested till the final bell.

Both fighters had moments to showcase their striking and grappling skills in an entertaining back-and-forth matchup that likely helped them secure the bonus.

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Meanwhile, others felt the UFC overlooked several fighters. To some, Brazilian Alessandro Costa’s first-round knockout of Matt Schnell stood out more than any other finish on the card. “Feel like Costa should’ve had POTN over Iwo,” one wrote.

Another fan added Ketlen Souza’s name to the debate, saying, “Costa or Souza should have gotten POTN over Iwo.” Like Costa, Souza also scored a first-round KO victory over fellow Brazilian Ariane Carnelossi. Supporting that argument, one user added, “Souza definitely should’ve gotten 100gs; her KO was better than all.”

Now riding a two-win streak, Souza’s previous stoppage victory came two years ago, when she submitted Mexican Yazmin Jauregui via rear-naked choke. That performance earned her a Performance of the Night bonus, which likely explains why some fans felt she deserved a bigger reward this time around as well.

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Still, not everyone disagreed with the UFC’s choices. Some fans believed the rewards matched the performances delivered inside the octagon. “I agree with the FOTN,” one wrote. Another said, “They got it right.”

Whenever bonus payouts are announced, they tend to spark backlash, especially when fans believe their favorite fighter deserved stronger recognition.

Still, such decisions are rarely made arbitrarily. The UFC generally rewards fighters who deliver the most memorable performances, exciting finishes, and technically impressive displays inside the cage.