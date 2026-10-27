UFC Veteran Stripped of TKO Victory After Officials Spot Rule Violation

In the last six years, Khusein Askhabov has fought only three times, going 1-2 in those bouts. The record could have been different. After disqualifying Askhabov’s win over Reinaldo Ekson Oliveira, the Danish MMA Federation (DMMAF) suspended the Russian fighter and his team for actions deemed as questionable conduct.

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“Having reviewed the incident, DMMAF has determined that Askhabov’s actions during the timeout constituted a serious violation of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts and warranted disqualification, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the initial stoppage,” DMMAF’s statement read.

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Speaking about the action taken against Askhabov and his team, the governing body added that they have been handed a 12-month suspension “from all DMMAF-sanctioned events and activities, including participation as a fighter, coach, cornerman, or in any other capacity, in accordance with the federation’s Code of Conduct.”

The statement centers around the fight that took place in the card promoted by Airtox Dominance FC at Copenhagen’s K.B. Hallen on October 17, 2026. Featuring in the co-main event, Oliveira faced Askhabov for a three-round lightweight bout.

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Imago February 17, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 17: UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov poses on the scale during the UFC Vegas 69 weigh ins at UFC Apex on February 17, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Las Vegas, Nevada USA – ZUMAp175 20230217_zsa_p175_053 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Entering the fight as the odds-on favorite, Askhabov found himself on the back foot after the Brazilian responded strongly to his takedown attempts. Trouble started when, during a ground exchange, Oliveira complained that Askhabov hit him on the back and on the head, an illegal move.

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Video replay confirmed the Russian fighter’s move. As a result, the fight was halted for some time.

During an attempt to guillotine choke Oliveira, Askhabov’s left fingers brushed past the Brazilian’s eyes when he tried to shift his position for a better maneuver. Oliveira signaled to the referee, who promptly called a time-out.

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Frustrated by losing his advantage, Askhabov hit Oliveira when he tried to get up. Replays suggested the eye poke was not intentional. Unlike the hit on the back of the head, when he resumed the fight, Oliveira decided to discontinue. As uncertainty over the outcome lingered, tension mounted. After Askhabov tried attacking Oliveira, his team members tried barging into the cage.

Explaining the incident to a protesting Askhabov, a cageside official said, “You poked him in the eye. You touched his eye. That’s why. Yeah. You hit his eye. Yeah. Look, we saw no, but you hit it. You hit it when you don’t; I know, but when you’re going through with your arm, you hit him in the eye. That’s why…”

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As Oliveira left the cage with his team, Askhabov claimed he was winning. The fight was finally called off, and initially it looked like a no-contest would be declared.

The dramatic turn in Khusein Askhabov’s fortunes

After a tense 30-minute delay, the referee, who had stepped out of the cage for a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review, came back with a decision declaring Askhabov the winner by doctor’s stoppage.

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Later, when Oliveira’s team questioned the decision on social media, the DMMAF intervened.

“DMMAF strongly condemns the conduct displayed during the incident,” their statement added. “Attempts to attack an opponent during a timeout, disregard for the referee’s instructions, and unauthorized interference from corner teams are unacceptable and have no place in professional MMA.”

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Expressing his satisfaction with the ruling, Oliveira explained he wasn’t questioning his opponent’s reputation. But he still deserved justice for Askhabov’s unsportsmanlike conduct. Speaking about the hit on the back of his head, the Brazilian revealed that the shot numbed him to the core. Had it not been for his corner, he might have discontinued.

Predictably, Askhabov questioned the DMMAF’s decision. “It is not even a no contest? But how on earth does he get declared the winner? How he beat me? I came to fight, not to watch someone walk away and get rewarded with a win.

“The fans saw this! You can punish me for actions, but that doesn’t mean my opponent deserves a victory he didn’t earn inside the cage. Where is the fairness in that? This decision makes absolutely no sense to me. I want to make one thing absolutely clear: I never had any intention of hurting my opponent or anyone from his team.”

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Born in Chechnya, 31-year-old Askhabov has fought in the UFC. Records reveal he fought only once on February 18, 2023, against Jamall Emmers, losing the bout by unanimous decision. Askhabov was booked for a few other fights, but he apparently withdrew from those matchups for various reasons, including injury. Later that year, he was benched after reports indicated an arrest in Thailand.

In March 2024, the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), which oversees UFC’s anti-doping program, suspended Askhabov after he returned positive results in an out-of-competition test.

For the DMMAF, the ruling appears to be unprecedented. For the first time in its history, the organization overturned a fight result and initiated a disciplinary action against a fighter and his team.