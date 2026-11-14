Umar Nurmagomedov Replaced by Merab’s Ally Saba Lazishvili for Matchup Against UFC Legend in Abu Dhabi

The Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Merab Dvalishvili brawl at Hilton Abu Dhabi forced Real American Freestyle (RAF) into a scramble. While local authorities swiftly acted against those involved in the brawl, the wrestling promotion had to make a late change with just a few hours remaining before its debut in the Emirati capital.

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“CONFIRMED 🇦🇪,” read the cryptic post from RAF.

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The caption accompanied a fight poster featuring Uriah Faber and Saba Lazishvili. Faber was originally scheduled to face Umar Nurmagomedov. However, the matchup was called off following the violent clash involving Umar’s brother, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Merab Dvalishvili, who trains alongside Lazishvili.

The brawl at the Yas Hilton hotel in Abu Dhabi prompted local police to respond, with several individuals reportedly arrested. Usman and five members of his team were subsequently sentenced to six months in prison, fined 300,000 AED (approximately $81,700), and ordered to be deported.

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Umar was also reportedly named as a participant in the altercation. RAF, however, decided to withdraw him from the scheduled matchup against Faber.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili was cleared to compete at the event in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. The former UFC champion, who most recently lost to Henry Cejudo in RAF, will face Brazilian Marlon Moraes on the main card.

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Initial reports indicated that both Dvalishvili and Lazishvili had suffered injuries during the hotel brawl. After being released from police detention, the former bantamweight champion updated fans on his condition.

Imago June 24, 2022: LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 24: Umar Nurmagomedov poses on the scale during the UFC Vegas 57: Weigh-in at UFC Apex on June 24, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20220624_zsa_p175_029 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

“Just want to let everyone know I have been released, and I am good, healthy, and ready to go,” his Instagram Story read. “I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter.

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“I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone—I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks, everyone, for your love and support.”

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Umar Nurmagomedov has experienced several disruptions to his fight bookings, although not all resulted in another fighter taking his place.

Beyond Umar Nurmagomedov: When fight cards fall apart

Timur Valiev and John Castaneda directly replaced him in bouts against Jack Shore and Nathaniel Wood, respectively. His 2023 withdrawal from the Sandhagen matchup led to a broader reshuffling, with Rob Font eventually facing Sandhagen.

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Other cases followed different paths. His UFC debut against Sergey Morozov was postponed, while a scheduled grappling appearance against Eduardo Dantas was called off.

These incidents show that Umar had previous card changes, but none of the documented examples involved a brawl or a legal incident.

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The Abu Dhabi incident could mark the first time the RAF has changed its lineup following a physical altercation.

The promotion has previously dealt with confrontations between fighters ahead of their scheduled matches without making changes to its confirmed lineups. Incidents involving Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis at RAF 14, Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas at RAF 06, and the clashes involving Khamzat Chimaev, Danis, Belal Muhammad, and Colby Covington did not result in immediate replacements.

Unlike those incidents, the Abu Dhabi hotel altercation presented a different situation. The promotion’s decision may have been influenced by the intervention of local authorities, leading to arrests and subsequent convictions.

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Combat sports promotions typically consider several factors before changing an event lineup.

Legal complications can affect a fighter’s eligibility or ability to travel, potentially forcing organizers to arrange a substitute. Umar’s removal following the Abu Dhabi incident involving his brother is one example.

Medical concerns also influence those decisions, with doctors or athletic commissions determining whether injuries make an athlete unfit to compete.

Promoters may also intervene when disputes between rival camps create security concerns. Depending on the circumstances, responses can range from tighter access controls to removing individuals from the venue.

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The UFC has also made major card changes following serious incidents, although not every high-profile altercation has resulted in a lineup adjustment.

At UFC 223, injuries from Conor McGregor’s bus attack forced Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg off the card, while Artem Lobov’s bout was also scrapped. UFC 279‘s backstage melee led to a canceled press conference, but the subsequent reshuffle happened because Khamzat Chimaev missed weight.

The Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier brawl resulted in fines and community service, not an immediate cancellation.