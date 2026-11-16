Usman Nurmagomedov Backed for UFC Contract Despite Jail Sentence as Islam Makhachev’s Retirement Takes Limelight

Should the UFC sign a talented fighter with the potential to become its next major star and build on the legacy Khabib Nurmagomedov began in 2011? Or would recruiting someone involved in a serious legal controversy expose the promotion to criticism? Arman Tsarukyan weighed in on that dilemma in a recent interview.

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“That’s for the judges to decide, whether it’s justified or not,” he responded when asked about the Abu Dhabi court decision regarding Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates involved in the brawl.

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“But overall, of course, it’s not good that the guys got six months. I wish they’d just gotten a fine. But I think that in six months he’ll rest well, recover, and get back in the ring.”

The comments came after the altercation between Usman and Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi. The Dagestani fighter slapped the Georgian, triggering a melee in the hotel lobby. The incident attracted widespread scrutiny, with prominent MMA figures either defending or slamming Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili.

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Several people were arrested following the incident. A local court sentenced Usman and his teammates to six months in prison, imposed a hefty fine, and ordered their deportation.

The incident also affected the RAF card. Usman’s brother Umar Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to face Uriah Faber on the main card, was replaced, while Dvalishvili and his teammate, who were both injured during the altercation, were allowed to continue.

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The legal consequences have raised questions about Usman’s future. The Dagestani fighter became the inaugural PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight champion in October last year and successfully defended his title against Archie Colgan on July 31, 2026. However, that was Nurmagomedov’s last bout under the PFL banner, effectively making him a free agent.

Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 10, 2020: Russian MMA fighters, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov L and Usman Nurmagomedov at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament Fight Nights Global/GFC at Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic gymnastics, Rhythmische Sportgymnastik, RSG Center. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0E682B

Considering his unbeaten record, pedigree, and finishing ability, Usman could be a compelling addition to the UFC roster. The altercation at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, however, complicates those prospects. Skeptics might question whether the promotion would sign a fighter involved in a serious legal case.

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International fighters also face an additional challenge because certain legal complications can affect U.S. visa eligibility. Boxer Tommy Fury, for instance, was denied entry into the United States ahead of his scheduled fight against Jake Paul amid reports concerning the Fury family’s alleged ties to an Irish criminal figure.

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Historically, the UFC’s handling of fighters facing legal controversies has varied considerably, with no clearly established blanket policy against recruiting individuals with criminal records.

Lee Murray reportedly received an invitation to return, but his imprisonment prevented him from doing so. Outside the UFC, Brett Rogers was dismissed from Strikeforce following his domestic violence case.

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Despite those examples, Tsarukyan and perhaps many others remain confident about Usman’s prospects.

Why the UFC could still take a chance on Usman Nurmagomedov

“On the contrary, there’ll be hype,” he responded when asked if the Abu Dhabi incident would hurt Usman’s career. “There’ll be more hype. No, they need new stars, especially from Khabib’s team.”

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Tsarukyan’s confidence may also be linked to Islam Makhachev‘s uncertain future. Following the recent controversy surrounding the proposed matchup against Carlos Prates, the UFC welterweight champion suggested that he is approaching the end of his career.

“My next fight is one of the last in my career,” his social media post read. While his decision not to proceed with the Prates matchup had already drawn attention, his retirement comments have added another layer of uncertainty to his future.

“Islam is leaving, and there’s no one left who can be in the title picture,” Tsarukyan claimed. “I think they’ll sign him.”

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Dana White has also addressed the possibility of Usman joining the UFC.

“Not that I’m aware of (regarding contract talks), and I don’t know where he is on his contract situation,” he reportedly said. “I just said a couple of days ago that when his contract is up and he can negotiate, we can start talking.”

According to Tsarukyan, who is coming off a win over Neiman Gracie at RAF Abu Dhabi, the tension between Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili camps likely ended with the brawl, leaving both sides “1-1.”

His comments echoed Dvalishvili’s social media post, in which the former champion shared an update following the hotel incident.

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“Just want to let everyone know I have been released, and I am good, healthy, and ready to go,” the former champion wrote. “I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter. I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone—I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks, everyone, for your love and support. 🦾”