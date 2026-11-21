Following the brawl at the Abu Dhabi hotel, former PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov appears to have adopted a more reflective tone while addressing reactions from both critics and supporters.

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“The moment you are disturbed by insult or pleased by praise, you are still a slave,” the caption on Nurmagomedov’s Instagram post read.

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The words are often attributed to Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius. The quote suggests that a person who is easily hurt by insults or inflated by praise essentially hands over their peace of mind to others.

Against that backdrop, it is difficult to ascertain what Nurmagomedov wanted to imply through the famous quote.

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The timing of the quote, however, makes it more intriguing. Nurmagomedov’s reflections come days after he was involved in a major altercation with former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili and his teammate.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from an incident in which Dvalishvili allegedly slapped a member of Team Nurmagomedov. So Usman confronted the Georgian at a hotel in Abu Dhabi.

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Coming off a Professional Fighters League (PFL) title defense in July 2026, the Dagestani fighter, who is now a free agent, arrived at the Emirati capital to support his brother UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to compete at Real American Freestyle (RAF)’s inaugural event in Abu Dhabi. Merab competed in the RAF card as well.

Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 10, 2020: Russian MMA fighters, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov L and Usman Nurmagomedov at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament Fight Nights Global/GFC at Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic gymnastics, Rhythmische Sportgymnastik, RSG Center. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0E682B

Upon seeing the Georgian, Usman approached him and allegedly slapped him, triggering a melee in the hotel lobby.

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The repercussions were swift.

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The incident led to a six-month prison sentence, with the court also imposing a AED 300,000 fine and deportation orders. However, the situation took a turn on November 17, when authorities reconsidered the penalties following reconciliation between the parties and an appeal of leniency.

While the status of the deportation order remains uncertain, the financial penalty was reduced to AED 150,000 and Usman was subsequently released.

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Meanwhile, RAF withdrew Umar from the fight against Urijah Faber and replaced him with Saba Lazhishvili, who went on to win the match by decision.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s response to the Abu Dhabi controversy signals a noticeable shift in how he handles public scrutiny.

Usman Nurmagomedov: The champion under fire

Following his failed doping test in 2023, the Russian fighter addressed the issue directly, citing medical treatment and acknowledging that he had reportedly failed to complete the required notification process.

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This time, rather than explaining his involvement in the confrontation with Dvalishvili and his team member, Nurmagomedov shared a philosophical message about remaining unaffected by criticism or admiration.

The shift in tone was likely prompted by the wave of criticism Usman and his teammates faced after the incident.

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Understandably, one of Team Nurmagomedov’s most prominent fighters, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, came to his defense. However, several prominent figures spoke out against Usman and his members’ conduct.

“Usman has reportedly been detained, along with the cowards who were with him. And these are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards,” former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria wrote on social media. “I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you’ve removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility aren’t words you preach. They’re values you live by. And you’ve shown none of them.”

Team Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, appears to have been the only one to publicly offer an apology so far. “I’m truly sorry,” he reportedly told MMA Junkie.

Still, Usman Nurmagomedov’s philosophical message has done little to quiet his critics.

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Lazishvili reportedly took a direct swipe at him in the comments on his Instagram post. Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight fighter and podcaster Brandon Schaub also unloaded on Usman.

“This is his problem: They’re taking no accountability,” Schaub said on his YouTube channel. “They still think it’s okay what they did. F**k him. F**k him. He’s going to get annihilated for that.”

Beyond the criticism surrounding his philosophical post, the bigger question is how the Abu Dhabi incident could affect Usman Nurmagomedov’ future, particularly his chances of making the move to the UFC.