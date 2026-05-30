What Is Alonzo Menifield’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

For Alonzo Menifield, it’s a do-or-die situation. Ranked 15th in the light heavyweight division, the fighter risks losing his UFC contract if he suffers a defeat against Zhang Mingyang in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night in Macau this Saturday.

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Coming off two back-to-back wins last year, his momentum was once again halted by a first-round stoppage loss to Volkan Oezdemir in November. Meanwhile, the situation has led fans to look deeper into key personal details about Menifield.

Where is Alonzo Menifield from, and what is Alonzo Menifield’s nationality?

Menifield is an American. The light heavyweight veteran was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 18, 1987.

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He attended Canyon High, where he made a name for himself in football. After a stint at NJCAA Glendale Community College (California), where he played as a linebacker, he moved on to Texas A&M University–Commerce, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.

Reports indicate Menifield played professionally in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League before making the switch to MMA.

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What is Alonzo Menifield’s ethnicity?

Menifield’s ethnicity adds context to his background. He is of Afro-Belizean descent, tracing his roots to Belize, the Central American country from which his mother moved to the United States.

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His early childhood included significant hardship. Reportedly, his mother dealt with addiction, and after his father passed away early, Menifield and his brother were placed in foster care before being adopted by Godwin Ezenwa.

He later credited Ezenwa with helping him finish high school and move toward college and stability, describing the adoption as a “second chance.”

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Is Alonzo Menifield Christian?

Faith remains a consistent part of Menifield’s life and public expression, often reflected in how he speaks about his career and victories.

Alonzo Menifield professes Christianity and regularly expresses gratitude for his faith and achievements.

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Following back-to-back losses in 2024 to Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov, Menifield bounced back in February 2025 with a win over Julius Walker. He first thanked God for the turnaround.

A few months later, in June, he added another victory, this time against Oumar Sy, once again crediting his faith after the win.

A day later, celebrating his resurgence, Menifield wrote on Instagram, “All glory goes to God. As you should know, I was facing adversity going into this fight and also during the fight. But I kept the faith in God’s word. And let me tell you, I’m going steadfast and taking in the moments. ATL (Atlanta) has so much beauty, and I enjoyed my stay.”

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Similar messages can be traced back to his knockout win over Paul Craig in June 2019.

Those sentiments align with Belize’s strong Christian background, where a large portion of the population identifies with Roman Catholicism, Protestantism, and other denominations. Los Angeles, where Menifield was born, and Texas, where he competes, also reflect similar religious demographics.

Heading into his first fight of the year, where nothing short of a convincing win would secure his UFC future, Menifield will be looking to respond under pressure.