What Is Azat Maksum’s Nationality and Ethnicity? Everything About the Kazakh UFC Flyweight

Every MMA fan is waiting with bated breath. Each passing hour brings them closer to the drama ready to unfold at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. Weeks after UFC 320 showcased the return of prodigal son Alex Pereira, the next edition, UFC 321, should reveal whether Tom Aspinall has the wherewithal that confirms his status as one of the biggest MMA stars. The English heavyweight, who earned full champion status a few months ago after Jon Jones’ retirement, will defend his title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

But as much as fans eagerly await the outcome of the headliner, they are equally excited about the fights leading up to it. Long before the co-main between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern or the rest of the main card, fans will be entertained by an array of sprightly preliminary bouts. Among these, one fight in particular has caught attention: Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo. Especially with Maksum being one of the two fighters who missed weight, the flyweight matchup has generated extra buzz. Before the bout enters the final stage, let’s check out a few details about the protagonist.

Where is Azat Maksum from? His Kazakh nationality and pride

Maksum hails from Kazakhstan. The Central Asian nation is renowned for its strong sporting traditions, particularly in combat sports. Kazakh fighters are widely respected for their technical craft, and Maksum proudly joins their ranks. Highlighting the country’s growing presence in MMA, the current UFC flyweight ranking already features fellow Kazakh Asu Almabayev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azat QAZAQ Maksum 🇰🇿 (@aza.maksum)

Though MMA is an individual sport, national pride still plays an important role for athletes. And Maksum has proudly showcased his love for his homeland. If fellow Kazakh boxing champion Janibek Alimkhanuly is known as Qazaq Style, Azat Maksum has embraced the nickname Qazaq. It isn’t just a name. Honoring his roots, culture, and homeland, it’s a symbol of national pride and cultural identity.

Azat Maksum’s Almaty upbringing and wrestling background

Maksum was reportedly born in Kaskelen, a town in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan. He earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry and initially worked as a confectioner. But his interests lay elsewhere. He honed his skills in grappling disciplines such as jiu-jitsu and the local Kazakh martial art Zhekpe-Zhek, gradually building an amateur resume.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Maksum made his professional debut. In 2018, he joined the Octagon League (OPMMA) and became a flyweight champion a year later. Briefly switching to promotions like BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF), Maksum finally made his UFC debut in 2023.

Fighting on the preliminary card, he secured a split-decision victory over Tyson Name. However, his next bout against Charles Johnson on February 3, 2024, resulted in his first career and UFC loss. He suffered a unanimous defeat, though his performance earned him Fight of the Night honors. After a bout against CJ Vergara was canceled, Maksum returned in June this year to face Russian fighter Tagir Ulanbekov but had to settle for another defeat.

With seven of his 15 career wins coming via takedowns, Maksum’s grappling background is clearly a strong part of his game.

Azat Maksum enters the cage as a heavy favorite. So fans should not miss the chance to watch this exciting fighter.

