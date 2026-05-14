What Is Gina Carano’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Set to unfold at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, Jake Paul and his team at MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) have put together a comeback card that has grabbed the combat sports world’s attention.

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Featuring Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry, the biggest attractions on the Netflix card are undeniably Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. The return of the two MMA stars, who are staging comebacks after years away from competition, has also renewed interest in their personal lives.

What is Gina Carano’s net worth?

In Carano’s case, especially, curiosity has grown after her transition from Hollywood back to MMA competition 17 years later.

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To understand where the former Strikeforce fighter’s net worth currently stands, it is important to note that while she began her fighting career in 2006, she was already stepping into television and film roles.

Carano is also known for her work as a fitness model. Taken together, her careers in combat sports and entertainment have helped her build a net worth that Celebrity Net Worth estimates at around $4 million.

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Gina Carano’s career earnings

Assessing Carano’s earnings across both MMA and acting remains challenging.

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Part of the reason is that, as a fighter, she was never part of the UFC ecosystem, where information related to purses, bonuses, sponsorships, and endorsements is more readily available.

That era of women’s MMA also operated very differently from today’s landscape. Alongside Ronda Rousey, the 44-year-old Texas native is widely regarded as one of the pioneers who helped push women’s combat sports into the mainstream during the first decade of this century.

Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano pose with Jake Paul center after a Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix news conference at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, promoting their upcoming fight scheduled for May 16, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Rousey Vs. Carano press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260310_zaa_p124_043 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

As a result, details surrounding her purse for her debut fight against Leiticia Pestova remain undisclosed.

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Carano herself is reported to have claimed she earned $1,000 for her first bout. Yet one confirmed detail is that she lost 12.5% of her purse for missing weight during her 2008 fight against Kaitlin Young.

The clearest information regarding Carano’s purse history comes from her most famous fight, when she faced Cris Cyborg for the Strikeforce women’s featherweight title.

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With the total fight purse for that event reportedly sitting around half a million dollars, Carano claims she received $120,000 for the title shot.

Gina Carano’s professional career

There’s a reason why Carano is nicknamed “Conviction.” Starting off as a Muay Thai practitioner, where she reportedly recorded 12 wins, one draw, and one loss, she made her debut as a professional MMA fighter on June 10, 2006.

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Fighting under the World Extreme Fighting banner, she knocked out Leiticia Pestova in the first round.

She followed that performance with another stoppage victory against Rosi Sexton a few months later. This time, under World Pro FC 1, she stopped Sexton, who later had a brief stint in the UFC, in the second round.

Returning to the cage, this time on a Strikeforce card, Carano earned a decision victory over Elaina Maxwell.

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Carano’s four fights took place on Elite XC cards. Barring the exception of the Julie Kedzie bout, which went the distance, she secured stoppage victories over Tonya Evinger and Kaitlin Young, respectively, before Kelly Kobold held her own against Carano over three rounds.

As her popularity continued rising, four of Carano’s fights took place on EliteXC cards. Outside of the Julie Kedzie bout, which went the distance, Carano secured stoppage wins over Tonya Evinger and Kaitlin Young, while Kelly Kobold pushed her through three rounds.

The biggest milestone of Carano’s MMA career came when she challenged Cris Cyborg for the inaugural Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight title on August 15, 2009. Against a formidable opponent, however, Carano suffered her first and only career loss via first-round knockout.

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The defeat also marked the beginning of her departure from MMA, a chapter now set to come full circle with the Rousey fight.

Gina Carano’s brand endorsements

To assume that all of Carano’s $4 million came from her fighting career would be inaccurate. A major chunk of her income came from the roles she played in television and movies.

Beginning with the 2005 movie Ring Girls, Carano went on to star in films like Fast & Furious 6, Extraction, and Deadpool.

Likewise, she has multiple television credits, the most notable being her role as Carasynthia “Cara” Dune in the hit series The Mandalorian.

Adding to that, brand endorsements also played a major role in building her net worth.

Earlier in her career, Carano served as a brand ambassador for Under Armour. After leaving The Mandalorian in 2021, she shifted her focus toward independent films and conservative media, including work with The Daily Wire outside the traditional studio system.

Her return to combat sports has also led to reported associations with Just Fight and now Jake Paul’s MVP for content creation.

With the fight against Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano is set to add another chapter to her career. While details regarding her purse remain unavailable, the hype surrounding the card is expected to boost her profile again and potentially open new opportunities moving forward.