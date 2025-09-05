What Is Nassourdine Imavov’s 2025 Net Worth Heading Into Caio Borralho Fight? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

The road to UFC gold is often paved with blood, sweat, and hefty paydays. For Nassourdine Imavov, that journey has already seen him face giants, claim big wins, and carve out his place as one of the middleweight division’s most dangerous contenders. With a showdown against Caio Borralho scheduled for UFC Paris, fans are asking a familiar question: just how much is ‘The Sniper’ worth today?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From Dagestan to France, Imavov’s rise has been nothing short of relentless. His knockout power and technical precision have delivered highlight-reel moments and, more importantly, boosted his financial stock. But what does that look like in numbers? Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nassourdine Imavov’s net worth & endorsements

Born on March 1, 1995, Imavov now sits as one of the UFC’s top-five middleweights. He began his professional career in 2016, and the 30-year-old has an estimated net worth of $800,000. However, according to some other reports, his net worth is more than $1 million. This enormous net worth in such a short period is a result of his lightning-fast skill and popularity.

You already must know that UFC fighters typically fight two or three times per year. However, Imavov earned $100,000 from a single fight at UFC Vegas 67 against Sean Strickland. His yearly income is estimated to be $200,000, but all of this is just speculation and not confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nassourdine Imavov (@imavov_nassourdine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Other than his career earnings, he also has endorsements with Venum and Ozers. However, most of his money comes from his MMA career, so let’s look at how much money he earned through his fights.

AD

How much does Nassourdine Imavov earn? UFC payouts & career earnings

Let’s talk a bit about numbers here. First up is his income for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana. He earned $23,500 through bonuses and incentive pay. Next comes UFC on ESPN 57, where the Dagestani Frenchman earned his biggest paycheck yet.

Even though Dominick Reyes walked away with one of the largest disclosed payments, Imavov got a huge payment as well. This duo was among the fighters who pocketed six-figure payouts that night. Nassourdine Imavov got $126,000 for a win over Jared Cannonier, including a $63,000 bonus.

Of course, all these figures remain estimates based on publicly available information and may not fully reflect his actual income. But what about his most high-profile fight yet? Let’s talk Israel Adesanya.

How much did Nassourdine Imavov earn against Israel Adesanya?

Imavov headlined UFC Fight Night 250 against former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Many doubted him, but Imavov silenced critics with a stunning second-round TKO that earned him his first-ever Performance of the Night bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While exact figures were never disclosed, fighters of Imavov’s stature facing an ex-champion like Adesanya are typically paid between $85,000 and $150,000 in base salary, with bonuses potentially pushing that number higher. Considering the performance bonus, his purse for UFC Fight Night 250 was likely among the biggest of his career to date.

Now, with Caio Borralho waiting in Paris, Imavov has another chance to cement himself not only as a title contender but also as one of the UFC’s most bankable stars!