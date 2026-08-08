What Is Steven Asplund’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Roots and Background

Steven Asplund’s path to the UFC is far from conventional. Long before competing on the sport’s biggest stage, he faced challenges that tested his resilience and shaped the fighter he would eventually become. Today, Asplund is making a name for himself in the heavyweight division, but many fans are curious about the experiences that molded him. Here’s a closer look at Steven Asplund’s background and the journey that brought him to the UFC.

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Where is Steven Asplund from and what is Steven Asplund’s nationality?

Steven is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and his nationality is American. He was born on July 16, 1998, and is 28 years old. He was raised in Edina and currently fights out of Minnesota. The official records do not really have any information on his academic history.

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However, his early life was heavily defined by manual labor and combat training thanks to his father. Before starting his professional mixed martial arts career in 2023, he worked as a second-generation concrete laborer. This physically demanding blue-collar trade earned him his cage moniker, “Concrete.”

What is Steven Asplund’s ethnicity?

Steven Asplund is Caucasian and comes from a multi-generational American family with deep roots in the Midwest. Much of Asplund’s identity has been shaped by his family rather than a publicly documented ancestral lineage. His father, Kevin, was both a regional MMA fighter and a manual laborer, exposing Steven to the values of discipline and hard work from an early age.

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Before pursuing mixed martial arts full-time, Asplund worked alongside his father and brother, Tommy, as a second-generation concrete laborer in Minnesota. That working-class upbringing remains a defining part of his story and has influenced the resilience he brings into the Octagon.

Is Steven Asplund Christian?

The Heavyweight star is a devout Christian who openly attributed his personal transformation and athletic success to his faith. He has frequently expressed his faith, especially in helping him get over the bullying he faced due to his obesity.

After a victorious UFC promotional debut, Asplund doubled down on his faith via social media, stating, “First and foremost I have to start by saying I give all my glory to Jesus Christ my lord and savior, for without his grace and tests I am nothing.”

His professional identity is explicitly anchored in his beliefs. On his Official Instagram Profile, he features the headline: “With god nothing is impossible,” alongside his fighting credentials. He also spoke about how he overcame his insecurity with his physique.

Asplund weighed 525 to 550 pounds and faced severe childhood bullying and structural body shame. He frequently states that he did not achieve his massive 260+ pound weight loss through surgical intervention, but rather through a lifestyle shift anchored by faith, focus, and brutal physical discipline.

His life definitely has had its own challenges, but he overcame them all with his deep-rooted love for family and his faith.