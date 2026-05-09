What Is Tatsuro Taira’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

For 26-year-old Tatsuro Taira, the biggest fight of his career awaits tomorrow. Riding a two-win streak, the fighter from Japan makes his first title shot in front of a packed crowd at Prudential Center.

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With the spotlight falling on the headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland, his co-main event clash with flyweight champion Joshua Van has added another layer of intrigue to the card. And beyond the fight itself, attention has also shifted to Taira’s rise outside the cage.

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Tatsuro Taira’s net worth

For context, there is no confirmed public figure for Taira’s net worth. But based on available estimates, most outlets place his net worth in 2026 somewhere between $500K and $1 million. While his UFC-era earnings are documented in parts, they remain incomplete. And that makes any overall financial picture more of an estimate than a certainty.

What is clear, however, is how his earnings have climbed fight by fight.

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Tatsuro Taira’s UFC payouts

That said, UFC pay figures should still be viewed cautiously. Like many fighters on the roster, Taira’s full income, including sponsorships and bonuses, is not fully public.

Even so, available reporting from outlets like Sporting Salaries gives a reasonable snapshot of his progression.

He made his UFC debut against Carlos Candelario, reportedly earning around $28K, which included a base purse and win bonus.

From there, the trajectory began to shift. Against C.J. Vergara in October 2022, where he also picked up a Performance of the Night bonus, Taira reportedly earned around $36K.

By 2023, the pattern was clear. Momentum inside the cage was starting to reflect on his paycheck. Across three fights that year, Taira brought in over $150,000 through combined purses and bonuses.

The climb continued into 2024. In his fight against Alex Perez, Taira earned over $70K while collecting another Performance of the Night bonus.

Then came a step up in competition and earnings. Against Brandon Royval, Taira crossed into six-figure territory for the first time, taking home roughly $110,000.

He stayed in that range for his next outing against Park Hyun-sung before a sharper spike followed against Brandon Moreno, where he reportedly earned close to $123,000, including bonuses and sponsorships.

Tatsuro Taira’s professional career

Taira, a native of Okinawa, began his professional journey under the Japanese promotion Shooto, where he steadily built his reputation before becoming flyweight champion in 2021.

That same year also saw him compete under Shooto’s sister promotion, Vale Tudo.

But the real turning point came next: his UFC debut.

From his first UFC win over C.J. Vergara, Taira strung together an impressive run that only halted when Brandon Royval handed him his first professional loss.

Even in defeat, Taira’s stock didn’t drop. In fact, his performances, including catchweight appearances and multiple bonus-winning fights, reinforced his reputation as a high-risk, high-reward contender.

After a brief break, he returned this past August with a statement win over Park Hyun-sung, securing a second-round submission.

Then came another defining moment: a stoppage win over Brandon Moreno, a result that pushed him firmly into title contention.

The fight against Joshua Van isn’t just another bout. It’s a test of whether Taira’s rise translates under championship pressure. And standing across from him is a champion who has shown no intention of giving up ground.