What Is Tresean Gore’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Tresean Gore’s journey to financial success has been anything but straightforward. Growing up in South Carolina, he witnessed his parents battle drug addiction and incarceration while also spending time in juvenile detention at 17. Determined to break his family’s cycle of hardship, Gore turned his life around through mixed martial arts.

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Nicknamed “Mr. Vicious,” Gore began training in combat sports at a young age in Atlanta, Georgia, a decision that completely changed the course of his life. Years of perseverance eventually earned him a spot on the UFC roster, where fight purses, performance bonuses, and sponsorships have become his primary sources of income. Today, fans are increasingly curious about how much the middleweight contender has earned throughout his career and what his estimated net worth looks like. So, how much is Tresean Gore worth, and where does his money come from?

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What is Tresean Gore’s Net Worth?

Gore’s exact net worth is estimated to be around $375,000, coming mostly from his UFC Athlete Page fight purses and bonuses.

He is a middleweight fighter under the UFC and has a contract with the company. Apart from the standard payouts for a middleweight fighter, he also acquired performance bonuses when he won a fight. He has a record of 7-4-0, which is seven wins and 4 loses. Accordingly, he had received his performance bonuses.

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Tresean Gore’s Contract Breakdown

Tresean Gore operates on a standard, developmental UFC promotional contract, which follows the organization’s customary “show-and-win” structure rather than a fixed multi-million dollar salary. As a rising middleweight who entered the promotion through The Ultimate Fighter Season 29, his contract details are closely tied to a base tier that increases sequentially with each Octagon victory.

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He did not publicly disclose his salary or career earnings unless mandated by the state athletic commissions. The show money is estimated between $12,000 and $24,000 per fight. This is a guaranteed base amount he receives simply for successfully making weight and stepping into the Octagon.

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An additional $4,000 to $4,500 is given per appearance, dictated by the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance tier for fighters with fewer than five promotional bouts. Apart from that, he is eligible for an extra $50,000 if awarded “Fight of the Night” or “Performance of the Night,” a bonus he previously secured against Josh Fremd.

Gore remains under active contract and is next scheduled to face veteran contender Vicente Luque at UFC 330 on August 15, 2026, which will serve as the next live milestone under his current multi-fight deal.

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What is Tresean Gore’s Salary?

Tresean Gore competes as an independent UFC contractor rather than receiving an annual salary. While the UFC no longer publicly discloses fighter purses, reported and estimated payouts suggest he earned approximately $12,000 to show during his 2022 rookie contract before progressing to an estimated $20,000–24,000 base purse in later years.

His earnings have also included a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus in 2022, Venum compliance pay, and a 25% purse forfeiture after missing weight in 2025.

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Team Year Salary Bonus None (UFC Contractor) 2022 $12,000 (Show Pay) $50,000 (Performance Bonus + Win) None (UFC Contractor) 2024 $20,000 (Base Pay) $4,500 (Venum Compliance) None (UFC Contractor) 2025 $24,000 (Base Pay) -$6,000 (Forfeited 25% for missed weight) None (UFC Contractor) 2026 $24,000 (Base Pay) $24,000 (Win Bonus vs. Bekoev)

Tresean Gore’s Career Earnings

Gore’s total estimated career earnings sit at approximately $224,500 across his professional MMA run. Tapology notes his officially disclosed athletic commission payouts at a baseline of $50,000, which only accounts for base-tier flat purses explicitly reported by specific state regulators.

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His actual calculated revenue, factoring in undisclosed base pay scales, win bonuses, Venum promotional gear compliance incentives, and a Performance of the Night bonus, provides a more accurate look at his fighter revenue.

A look at Tresean Gore’s Professional Career

Tresean “Mr. Vicious” Gore lives up to his terrifying moniker inside the Octagon. Rising from the gritty regional circuits of the American South, Gore exploded into the mainstream on The Ultimate Fighter Season 29, turning heads with his raw power and unyielding intensity. Though early setbacks and brutal injury layoffs threatened to derail his momentum, Gore re-engineered his game at the powerhouse MMA Lab in Phoenix. Training alongside middleweight royalty like Jared Cannonier, he weaponized a devastating, fight-ending guillotine choke that has become his terrifying trademark.

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When Gore steps into the cage, patience gives way to pure tactical violence. He uses Cannonier’s specialized “bubble fighting” distance management to trap opponents before strangling them into submission. Whether bouncing back from a tough weight cut or silencing doubters with a massive underdog victory, Gore fights with the desperate hunger of a man who knows his window for greatness is right now.

With a highly anticipated, high-stakes showdown against veteran killer Vicente Luque looming at UFC 330, “Mr. Vicious” is primed to transform from a dangerous divisional spoiler into a certified middleweight contender.