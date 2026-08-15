Who Are Edson Barboza’s Parents? Meet Leila Barboza and Edson Barboza Sr.

Edson Barboza’s journey to becoming one of the UFC’s most dangerous strikers was shaped by the sacrifices his parents made for him from an early age. Growing up in Brazil, Barboza faced a difficult childhood, but his parents stood behind his passion for combat sports and did everything they could to help him pursue his dream.

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Their support played an important role in Barboza’s journey, from his early days of training to his rise on the global MMA stage. Today, he is celebrated for his spectacular striking and legendary kicks and continues to compete at the highest level. So, let’s take a closer look at Edson Barboza’s parents, their background, and the role they played in shaping his fighting career.

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Who are Edson Barboza’s parents?

Edson Barboza’s parents are Edson Barboza Sr. and Leila Barboza. The couple came from humble beginnings in Brazil and made significant sacrifices to support their son’s dream of becoming a professional fighter.

Edson Sr. worked as a metallurgist in the local mining industry, while Leila worked as a daycare helper. Their lives changed dramatically when their son was born prematurely, reportedly 12 weeks early. Doctors warned that the newborn might not survive and told Edson Sr. that he could potentially face an agonizing choice between saving his wife or his newborn son. Edson Sr. chose his wife, but fortunately, both Leila and baby Edson survived.

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As Edson grew older, his parents quickly realized that he had an extraordinary amount of energy. Rather than letting that energy go unchecked, they encouraged him to channel it into martial arts by enrolling him in a free local Muay Thai program for underprivileged children.

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The family lived in a poor neighborhood, and as a teenager, Barboza understood that money was tight and wanted to get a job to help provide for his family. However, his parents refused to let him work. Instead, they encouraged him to focus on his education and martial arts training, believing that developing his skills and pursuing his potential was the best way he could contribute to his future.

Their decision ultimately paid off. The support and sacrifices of Edson Sr. and Leila gave their son the opportunity to dedicate himself to fighting, eventually helping him rise from a difficult childhood in Brazil to become one of the UFC’s most renowned strikers.

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What ethnicity are Edson Barboza’s parents?

Edson’s parents are Brazilian, and he grew up in Rio de Janeiro, where he didn’t have many options. Barboza has a unique, diverse, and mixed ethnic background rooted entirely in Brazil, though he has never publicly broken down his exact ancestral percentages.

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Because Brazil is a massive potpourri of different cultures, his heritage reflects the blended history of his home country.

He spoke to MMA Fighting, saying, “I didn’t have a lot of options in Brazil,” he said. “I think my first professional fight I was 16, and they paid me to fight. My dad said, ‘Is that what you want?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ My dad loves my fights, but my mom hates it. She never watches.”

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Edson Barboza’s relationship with his parents

Edson Barboza’s fighting spirit was evident from the moment he was born. His mother, Leila Barboza, experienced serious complications during pregnancy, and Edson was born extremely prematurely. Doctors feared he would not survive.

Barboza recalled the terrifying moment during an appearance on The MMA Hour: “My mother had problems during pregnancy. I was born at six or seven months old. My mother had a lot of problems, but thank God I’m here today. The doctor told my dad, ‘Your boy is going to die, for sure.’ My dad went crazy.”

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The newborn Barboza then spent several months in the hospital as his family waited and hoped for his recovery. “I was very small,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I think I stayed in the hospital for three or four months. I think I was finally normal, a healthy baby, [after] four or five months.”

Despite the difficult start to his life, Barboza eventually grew into a healthy and energetic child. His parents played a major role in helping him channel that energy into martial arts, enrolling him in a free local Muay Thai program for underprivileged children.

His mother, however, has never been comfortable watching her son fight. Barboza revealed that she could not watch his first Muay Thai fight when he was just eight years old. “My mom just asks, ‘Is Edson okay?’” he recalled. “[My dad] says, ‘everything’s fine.’ She never watches me fight. [When I had] my first Muay Thai fight, I was eight years old, and she couldn’t watch.”

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Leila’s fear has remained throughout Barboza’s career. She reportedly did not even watch his devastating knockout of Terry Etim at UFC 142 in Rio de Janeiro, despite the fight becoming one of the most memorable knockouts of his career.

Barboza has also spoken openly about the love, support, discipline, and work ethic his parents gave him. Reflecting on the difficult decision his father faced when he was born, he told Yahoo, “The decision he made was the right decision. I don’t even think about it. I didn’t have much strength on the day of my birth. At the point in Brazil, it was hard for a premature child like me to survive, but God is so faithful that He gave strength for…”

That support has remained important to Barboza even after decades in professional fighting. His parents’ influence continues to shape how he approaches his career, including his decision about when to retire.

Barboza recently revealed the promise he made to both his mother and his wife: “I promised my wife and my mom, I’ll never step into the octagon for money. I still feel competitive… That’s one reason why I keep training, try to get better, and fight, because I still love this sport.”

From surviving a life-threatening premature birth to becoming one of the UFC’s most recognizable strikers, Barboza’s journey has been deeply intertwined with his parents. Edson Sr. and Leila Barboza supported his passion, protected his dreams, and continue to have a major influence on his career.