Who Are Josh Hokit’s Parents? All About Seth and Cristina Hokit

Josh Hokit’s 3-win streak in the UFC has put him in a position where risks are high, but the rewards could be even higher. Heading into his main card fight on UFC Freedom 250 tonight, the No.5-ranked heavyweight contender needs only to get past an aging Derrick Lewis to likely earn a shot at the champion Tom Aspinall.

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It’s hard to imagine how, at age 28, with just nine professional MMA fights under his belt, only 3 of which came inside the UFC, Josh Hokit has reached a stage where he has not only emerged as one of the promotion’s biggest draws but is also just a step or two away from a championship. Much of the credit for that accomplishment goes to his upbringing, where his parents instilled in him a fiercely competitive spirit that served him well across multiple sports disciplines, including MMA. With Hokit now on the verge of the biggest opportunity of his career, it’s worth taking a brief look at the parents who helped shape his journey.

Who is Josh Hokit’s father, Seth Hokit?

While it remains unconfirmed, Seth Hokit, his father, appears to be a successful business owner and entrepreneur based in California’s Central Valley. Records show two companies linked to him: a recycling business based out of Wasco, California, where Josh reportedly grew up before he moved to Clovis in Fresno County, and a forestry and wood products business located in Terra Bella.

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While those ventures offer a glimpse into Seth Hokit’s professional background, his influence on Josh’s athletic development may have been more significant. As a devoted supporter of his son’s wrestling journey, Seth heavily encouraged Josh’s involvement in the sport from a very young age. To understand his contribution, one only needs to listen to what Josh said after his second pro fight – a first-round submission win over Sean Rose at Bellator two years ago.

“I got two things to say. First, there’s only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hok, and that’s Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. Second, I want to shout out my dad for whooping me as a kid so I can whoop these grown men in the Octagon. That’s what parents are messing up nowadays; they don’t want to discipline their kids; they grow up weak…” he said post-fight, while his father appeared cageside, looking proud and recording the moment.

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Imago April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: Josh Hokit celebrates his win against Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. Miami USA – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_092 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

That praise also highlights the role Seth Hokit played in building the competitive mindset that helped carry his son to the UFC. But he was not the only parental influence behind Josh’s success. Equal credit also belongs to his mother, Cristina Hokit.

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Who is Josh Hokit ’ s mother, Cristina Hokit?

Unlike some members of the Hokit family, Cristina Hokit does not appear to maintain a public professional presence. However, it is clear that she and her husband have been major contributors to the success of not only their star son but also their other two sons. Those include Josh’s older brother Isaiah, who wrestled at Drexel University and trained at the renowned Jackson-Wink MMA Academy, and Scott Hokit, making the family deeply rooted in sports and martial arts.

The family’s sporting background is only a part of the story. Josh has also frequently spoken about the heritage and values that helped shape him, particularly through his mother’s side of the family.

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What are Josh Hokit ’ s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

While Josh’s father appears to be of European descent, the heavyweight contender has often spoken about his mother’s ethnicity, which is Mexican. Cristina Hokit was reportedly born in Campeche, Mexico.

All of that goes a long way toward explaining why Josh Hokit continues to speak highly of his parents. The UFC heavyweight contender was raised in a Christian household in California’s Central Valley and has often credited his family for helping shape both his mindset and work ethic. His mother’s Mexican heritage has also remained an important part of his identity, one he has proudly carried from his days as a collegiate wrestler and football player into professional MMA.