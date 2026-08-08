Who Are Quillan Salkilld’s Parents? Everything to Know About His Family

Raised in Western Australia, MMA fighter Quillan Salkilld spent his childhood immersed in sports, balancing skateboarding and football long before he stepped into combat sports. Encouraged to chase his passions from an early age, he enjoyed support from both parents. While his father steered him toward structured athletics, his mother was a constant presence cageside, offering the encouragement that helped shape the mental resilience behind his rise in MMA.

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Who is Quillan Salkilld’s father?

Quillan Salkilld has kept his family life largely out of the public eye, and the identity of his father remains unknown. The Australian MMA fighter has rarely spoken about his parents, choosing to keep their personal lives private.

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That privacy briefly led to confusion in early 2026 when UFC commentator Jon Anik mistakenly suggested during a broadcast that Salkilld’s parents owned a bakery. Salkilld later cleared up the misunderstanding during a press conference, explaining that the comment actually referred to fellow UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast’s family, not his own.

While little is known about his father personally, Salkilld has shared glimpses of the role he played in shaping his work ethic. Before pursuing MMA full-time, Salkilld spent time working at his father’s mechanic shop, helping with tasks such as changing tires and oil. Reflecting on those days, he joked that he “probably broke more things than he fixed,” but credited the experience with keeping him grounded before embarking on his professional fighting career.

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Who is Quillan Salkilld’s mother, Linda Magro-Salkilld?

Salkilld’s mother is Linda Magro-Salkilld, and she is also very private about her life. However, when it comes to supporting the UFC lightweight fighter, she is the strongest and loudest cheerleader in the family. She is based in Broome, Western Australia, and went to Waroona District High School.

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She has been married to Quillan’s father, Josh, since March 1996. Following one of her son’s major victories that propelled him into the lightweight rankings, Quillan cut his own post-fight celebration short by excitedly shouting, “Hold on, my mum’s here!” as he spotted her in the crowd.

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She is more vocal than her husband on social media and often posts on Facebook as the digital creator for her son. She creates updates, shares promotional posters and news segments tracking Quillan’s fight camps and training journeys.

What is Quillan Salkilld’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Quillan Salkilld’s parents are Australian by nationality. There is no public or officially confirmed information regarding their specific ethnic heritage or ancestral background. The family keeps these details completely private, reflecting a standard, quiet lifestyle in Western Australia.

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One thing is for sure: his family has a deep love for sports and taught him a strong work ethic ever since he was young. His father was the one who started making him work at his mechanic shop to teach him the importance of dedication and hard work.

How did Quillan Salkilld’s parents influence his MMA career?

Quillan Salkilld’s parents played different but equally important roles in shaping his journey to the UFC. His father instilled discipline and encouraged him to pursue organized sports from a young age. Although Salkilld had stepped away from Australian Rules Football (AFL) as a child, his father wanted him to become active again and cleverly convinced him to attend a local team’s training session.

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What began with reluctance quickly turned into a passion, as Salkilld fell in love with the sport. That early exposure to structured competition helped lay the athletic foundation that would later serve him well in mixed martial arts.

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Meanwhile, Salkilld’s mother has remained one of his biggest supporters throughout his career. She frequently shares fight announcements, news updates, and milestones related to her son’s career on Facebook, enthusiastically promoting his achievements and upcoming bouts. Her consistent encouragement reflects the strong belief and confidence she has had in Quillan from the very beginning.

Together, his father’s emphasis on discipline and his mother’s support created an environment that allowed Salkilld to develop both the physical skills and mental resilience needed to succeed in professional MMA.