Who Is Benoit Saint-Denis’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Lalou Saint-Denis

Benoit Saint-Denis has established himself as one of the UFC’s top lightweight contenders, but his success outside the Octagon is just as closely tied to his wife, Laura Lalou Saint-Denis. The pair met during one of the most challenging periods of his life. What began as a chance encounter soon developed into a lasting partnership, with Laura becoming not only his wife but also his agent, overseeing his business affairs and corporate sponsorships, and supporting him at every stage of his MMA career.

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Who is Lalou Saint-Denis?

Laura Lalou Saint-Denis, publicly known as “Lalou” or “Lalou Croft,” is best known as the wife and manager of UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis. Beyond being his life partner, she also serves as his agent, overseeing his sponsorships, commercial partnerships, and other business interests. Benoit himself has confirmed that Laura manages the sponsorship side of his career while acting as his agent.

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Laura has built an accomplished career of her own. Although details about her early education and university are not widely documented, she reportedly holds a Master’s degree in Sports Management, a qualification that complements her work managing her husband’s commercial affairs.

Before entering law enforcement, Laura was an accomplished futsal player who represented both France and Toulouse Métropole FC, winning the UEFA Women’s Futsal Champions League. She later made history as the first French female municipal police officer to complete Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training.

Today, Laura works with the Municipal Police in Sens, France, where she serves as a firearms instructor and K-9 trainer. Alongside her law enforcement career, she manages Benoit Saint-Denis’ sponsorships and business partnerships, playing a key role in the professional side of his MMA career.

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In 2023, she also became a published author with the release of La Méthode Lalou Croft – Devenir gardien brigadier de la police municipale (The Lalou Croft Method – Become a Municipal Police Brigadier), a guide for aspiring municipal police officers.

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What are Lalou Saint-Denis’ height and age?

Laura Lalou Saint-Denis has kept many personal details, including her exact height, date of birth, and religious beliefs, out of the public spotlight. While she is frequently photographed alongside her husband, UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis, no verified public source has confirmed her height. Similarly, her exact age has not been publicly disclosed.

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Laura generally maintains a low-profile personal life and rarely discusses her faith or private beliefs in interviews or on social media. In contrast, Benoit Saint-Denis has spoken openly about his Christian faith and is often seen wearing a cross and displaying religious symbolism, including his well-known Templar cross tattoo.

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How did Benoit Saint-Denis and Lalou Saint-Denis meet?

Benoit Saint-Denis and Laura “Lalou” Saint-Denis met in 2019 during a pivotal period in both of their lives, well before the French fighter became a UFC contender. At the time, Benoit was transitioning from a five-year career with the French Army Special Forces to pursue professional mixed martial arts, while Laura was moving on from her career as an international futsal player and beginning her journey in law enforcement.

When they first met, Saint-Denis was still largely unknown in the MMA world and had yet to establish himself on the global stage. He has since recalled that they entered each other’s lives while both were embarking on new personal and professional chapters. Despite their different sporting backgrounds, they connected through shared values of discipline and service. Laura would go on to build a career as a municipal police officer, firearms instructor, and K-9 trainer, complementing Benoît’s military background.

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The couple remained together throughout Saint-Denis’ rise on the regional MMA circuit before he signed with the UFC. They married in August 2022 and have since built a partnership that extends beyond their personal lives, with Laura also managing the commercial side of her husband’s career.

What does Lalou Saint-Denis do for a living?

Laura “Lalou” Saint-Denis has built an accomplished career across sports, law enforcement, and athlete management. A former French international futsal player, she won the European Women’s Futsal Cup with Toulouse Métropole FC before transitioning into a career in law enforcement.

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She later became the first French female municipal police officer to complete the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) course. Today, she works as a firearms instructor and K-9 trainer for the Municipal Police in Sens, France.

Away from her policing career, Laura also serves as Benoit Saint-Denis’ agent. Holding a master’s degree in Sports Management, she oversees the commercial side of the UFC lightweight’s career, managing his sponsorships, partnerships, media commitments, and public appearances. Saint-Denis has publicly confirmed that Laura handles his sponsorships while acting as his agent.

Speaking to The Express about their relationship, Saint-Denis reflected on how both of their careers evolved after they met, “I had my wedding one week before [UFC Fight Night 209]. Laura and I met at a point in our lives when we were both taking different directions. She went from being in the French futsal team and winning the European Champions Cup with Toulouse to being a dog keeper, then a shooting instructor in the police force.”

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Benoit Saint-Denis and Lalou Saint-Denis’ children

The couple has two children together. The firstborn is a daughter who was born in July 2023. Her birth brought immense joy to the household just as Benoit’s UFC career was taking off globally.

He spoke to The Express and said, “It didn’t change me, but it has brought a lot of joy into the house. It has good and bad moments, but mostly good moments,” he laughs. “We’re very happy together.”

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The couple also welcomed their second child, a newborn son in August 2025. Benoit dedicated his training camp and subsequent performance to his newborn son shortly after the baby’s birth.

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What is Lalou Saint-Denis’ Instagram account?

Lalou Saint-Denis’ official Instagram account is @lalou_croft. On her profile, she uses the name Lalou « Fight Cop » Saint Denis. Her bio highlights her roles as a police K9 and pistol instructor, a “Proud Tacticool Mum,” and the author of “La méthode Lalou Croft”. She frequently shares insights into her family life with Benoit, behind-the-scenes glimpses of his fight weeks, and her law enforcement training.