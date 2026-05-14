Who Is Gina Carano’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About Kevin Ross

Flashing her wedding ring, Gina Carano said, “I actually moved to Montana. I live on a farm. I got married to my first and last love, Kevin Ross. And it was the best thing I’ve ever done. So now you all know, I’m married.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her words at the press conference for MVP MMA 1, where she headlines the Netflix card alongside Ronda Rousey, quickly drew attention. Many have since become curious about the man married to the MMA fighter-turned-actress ahead of her return to the cage after 17 years. So who is Kevin Ross?

Who is Gina Carano’s husband, Kevin Ross?

Born on July 27, Kevin Michael Ross is a retired kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter better known simply as Kevin Ross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long before becoming one of the recognizable names in Muay Thai, Ross, a native of Reading, moved to Los Angeles in 1994, where he eventually began Muay Thai training in 2003.

Reports indicate Ross, who stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters) tall and possesses a 72-inch (180-centimeter) reach, later traveled to Thailand to sharpen his skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

When did Gina Carano meet Kevin Ross?

Ross met Carano around the mid-2000s, when both were trying to establish themselves in the combat sports world.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Ross who got Carano interested in Muay Thai, a move that ultimately shaped the direction of her combat sports career. According to a WhizWeekly piece from 2024, the pair separated in 2008, and Carano reportedly pursued other relationships in the years that followed.

However, the duo reunited in 2015, rekindling their relationship before eventually getting married in 2022.

Calling it an “extremely private affair,” Ross said in an interview, “We didn’t even tell our family about it for a few months. We just wanted to keep it to ourselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted to do something for ourselves and not tell anybody,” he added. “It was nice keeping it a secret. Something only we knew. Nobody knew we were married, I don’t think, for like a year or so. We didn’t tell anybody.”

Though the couple does not have any children, they continue enjoying life together in Montana.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Kevin Ross do for a living?

Although Ross’ professional MMA record shows only one fight, the 2006 bout against Angelo Antuna that ended in a first-round victory for him, he is widely acknowledged as a Muay Thai pioneer.

Before building his reputation in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Ross made his kickboxing debut a year before he fought Antuna. He suffered a loss in his debut against Romie Adanza. Returning three years later, he was knocked out by Mark Hoist in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ross rebounded by winning two straight fights and becoming the 2008 FIDAM International Welterweight champion.

Winner of multiple titles, including WBC Muay Thai super lightweight and welterweight titles under WBC and USMF, Ross also shared the ring with icons like Saenchai.

Kevin Ross reached his professional peak in 2017, when he outpointed Italy’s Domenico Lomurno to win the Bellator Kickboxing featherweight championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ross lost the title a few months later and later suffered back-to-back defeats before announcing his retirement following his 2019 loss to Asa Ten Pow.

Since then, Kevin Ross has actively pursued a career as a trainer and coach. Besides teaching at Warrior Collective, where he trains students in Muay Thai, Ross also hosts seminars and workshops across the globe.

In addition to training fighters, Ross is also known for his work as a digital artist and motivational speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former champion now appears proud of his wife as she prepares for her MMA return against Rousey.

Speaking about their wedding, Carano shared how they initially intended to have a big ceremony but had to put those plans on hold when the matchup against Rousey emerged.

“We got the important part out of the way, so we’re not in a rush to do it,” Ross said. “Whenever it feels right and the time’s right.”

If Carano wins on Saturday, then the couple may have even more reason to celebrate.