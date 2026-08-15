Who Is Ian Garry’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Layla Machado Garry

Ian Garry has made a name for himself inside the octagon, but the Irish MMA star has also shown that same courage outside of it. Garry has fiercely defended his wife, Layla Machado Garry, against online critics and the controversy surrounding their relationship. From viral conspiracy theories to hostile trash talk from rival fighters like Sean Strickland and Colby Covington, Garry has never shied away from standing up for his wife. Layla, meanwhile, has remained by his side, supporting him throughout his career and personal journey. Together, the couple has become one of MMA’s most talked-about power couples. So, let’s take a closer look at their relationship and get to know more about them.

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Who is Layla Machado Garry?

Layla Machado Garry, professionally known as Layla Anna-Lee, is an English television presenter and sports broadcaster. She has hosted major global sporting events and worked with organizations including ESPN, UFC, FIFA, and UEFA.

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She attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, a renowned performing arts institution that combines academic education with specialist training in the performing arts.

Rather than pursuing a traditional college education, Layla moved directly into the world of television and broadcasting after completing her training. She went on to build a successful career as a presenter, eventually becoming a familiar face across major international sporting events.

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What is Layla Machado Garry’s height and age?

Layla was born on March 22, 1983, and is 43 years old. Since she is a famous broadcaster and TV reporter, her height is publicly recorded at approximately 5 feet 5 inches.

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She stands significantly shorter than her husband, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall. She has never discussed her views about religion publicly. However, she comes from a highly diverse cultural background. Her mother is Brazilian (where Christianity/Catholicism is culturally predominant), and her father is of English, Irish, and Scottish descent.

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How did Ian Garry and Layla Machado Garry meet?

Ian Garry and Layla Machado Garry first met through Cage Warriors. At the time, Ian was an undefeated rising star in the promotion, while Layla was already an established television presenter working on media segments for the organization.

The pair reportedly connected in early 2021, during Ian’s run toward the Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship. Their relationship quickly blossomed, and they made it public in March 2021 by sharing a photo of themselves moving boxes together.

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Just months later, the couple announced their engagement in September 2021, shortly before Ian made his UFC debut. They eventually tied the knot in a small, spontaneous ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on February 26, 2022.

Ian later shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, writing, “Making a promise to have you by my side for life is all I ever need.”

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What does Layla Machado Garry do for a living?

Layla Machado Garry is a sports broadcast journalist and television presenter. According to information on her website, she has established herself as a popular presenter with online audiences, hosting content for major global brands and organizations including adidas, UEFA, ESPN, UFC, NBC, and FIFA.

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Beyond sports broadcasting, Layla also creates lifestyle and sports content for her large online following. She has additionally worked as a commercial model, building a career that combines television presenting, sports media, digital content, and modeling.

Ian Garry and Layla Machado Garry’s children

Layla Machado Garry has two children and raises them in a unique, supportive blended family. Lucas is her older son from her first marriage with nutritionist Richard Cullen.

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The couple embraced parenthood on October 20, 2022, with the birth of their son, Leandro Vegas Machado Garry, also known as Leo. Layla posted images of Leo on her Instagram and wrote, “We dreamt of him. We visualised and prayed for him. Our love was always so powerful; we knew we wanted to grow our family and add another awesome adventure to our blessed life. Thank you, Leo, for giving us so much joy already.”

Layla Machado Garry’s Instagram

Layla Machado Garry’s official Instagram handle is @laylaannalee. She regularly shares lifestyle content, behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work as a sports presenter, family updates, and adorable videos featuring her son, Leo, including his viral fighter impressions.

Her Instagram also offers fans a closer look at her life away from the spotlight, from her work in sports broadcasting to moments with Ian Garry and their family.