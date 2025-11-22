Who Is Layla Machado Garry? Complete Profile of Ian Garry’s Wife, Kids, Career & Personal Life

Before fans ever heard her name in the MMA world, Layla Machado Garry had already built a long, decorated career as one of Britain’s most versatile television presenters. From Olympic ceremonies to red-carpet interviews to global sports broadcasts, she wasn’t someone discovering fame through her relationship, she was someone who lived in the spotlight long before Ian Garry ever stepped into it.

And yet, the moment her relationship with the Irish welterweight became public, curiosity exploded. Their age gap, their rapid romance, the Vegas wedding, their blended family, every part of their story has triggered debate. But who exactly is Layla Machado Garry beyond the headlines and social-media noise? Where did she come from, and what does her life look like behind the cameras?

Layla Anna-Lee’s Background: British Television Presenter & Sports Broadcasting Expert

While many MMA fans first met Layla through Cage Warriors segments or UFC coverage, her presenting career stretches back decades. Born Layla Anna-Lee on March 22, 1983, in London, she stepped into the entertainment world early. Her first on-screen appearance came at age six in a Fairy Liquid commercial, a moment that foreshadowed years of working in television.

Garry met Lee during his time in his previous MMA promotion, ‘Cage Warriors’. She was a TV presenter who hosted various segments for the promotion. The 25-year-old has opened up about his marriage, stating it was a “runaway marriage”. The couple held a low-key ceremony on 26 February 2022 in the city of Las Vegas. But, they had announced their engagement just before ‘The Future’s’ UFC induction in September 2021, and the couple married five months later on February 26, 2022.

Lee also shared a few photos from their Las Vegas ceremony on her Instagram. It can be agreed that she was pretty happy about her new relationship. The caption to one of her uploads read, “Mrs Layla Machado Garry”.

Ian Garry and Layla Machado Garry’s Family: Son Leandro & Blended Family Structure

Ian Garry and Layla were blessed with their first son shortly after their marriage. Conor McGregor’s countryman took to his Instagram to publicize the pleasure of becoming a father for the first time. ‘The Sun’ reported the birth of Garry’s son on 26 October 2022.

The caption to his post clarified that his son was born on 21 October 2021. His son, Leandro Vegas Machado Garry, also adorns several snaps on both his father’s and mother’s Instagram profiles.

She was married to nutritionist Richard Cullen in 2014, but the couple called it quits not long after. While it is unknown when they got divorced or the reasons behind their split, the couple did have one son, Layla’s first, before she had another son with Garry in April 2022.

Owing to Cullen’s credentials as a nutritionist, he was brought into Garry’s camp by Layla. And the Irishman has credited Cullen with helping him make weight cuts much easier than before. In addition, there were rumors that Cullen was living with the couple at their home but Garry has repeatedly and vigorously denied these claims.

Ian Garry took the middle name ‘Machado’, which was Layla’s maiden name after they got married this apparently was part of an agreement the couple had, where they decided to take each other’s last names. Garry opened up about his decision to adopt Layla’s maiden name, claiming he decided to take the name Machado so that his step-son (who presumably now has the last name ‘Machado Garry’ like his step-father and mother) has the same last name as his biological son.

“I only did it because I wanted my son and my stepson to really feel connected. I didn’t want them going through life with two separate surnames. I feel like there is a little bit of a disconnect,” he said in an interview with CBS Sports.

Layla’s “How to Be a WAG” Book: Satire, Controversy & Public Misconceptions

In 2012, Layla Machado Garry penned ‘How To Be a WAG,’ a satirical guide on snagging a successful athlete spouse. Coined from the British tabloid phrase ‘Wives and Girlfriends,’ it humorously delves into diets, makeup, and media engagement for athlete companions. While some speculate that Layla applied these tactics on Ian Garry, the book merely satirizes the UK’s ‘WAG’ culture, offering a comical take on the lives of high-profile athletes’ partners.

But this book has seen her come under fire from fans, and even Sean Strickland, who have accused her of ‘trapping’ Garry by using the ‘tactics’ in her book. Layla, on the other hand, has pointed to the satirical nature of the book to deny these charges, but the fans remain vitriolic as ever. And as Ian Garry heads toward UFC Qatar, Layla remains at his side, not as a background figure, but as someone with her own legacy, her own résumé, and her own story worth telling.