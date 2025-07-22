Who Is Robert Whittaker’s Sofia? Kids, Relationship & More

When Robert Whittaker steps into the Octagon, he carries more than just fight strategy and his patented 1-2-headkick combo! Behind the fierce competitor known as ‘The Reaper’ is a man rooted in love and family. And at the center of that foundation stands Sofia Whittaker, his wife, partner, and biggest supporter.

As Whittaker gears up for his next challenge against Reinier de Ridder at UFC on ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi, fans are once again curious. Not just about his game plan, but about the woman who’s been by his side through it all. Who is Sofia Whittaker? And what does life look like for the former champ outside the cage? Let’s dive in!

Meet Sofia Whittaker, Robert Whittaker’s wife

Before Robert Whittaker was a UFC star, he was just a man in love with a girl from Sydney. That girl? Sofia Maree Whittaker. She reportedly studied at St. John Bosco College, then earned a degree in fitness and health from Australian Catholic University. She’s always had a passion for fitness. After graduating in 2010, she worked at various gyms and stayed active in the health world.

Sofia now has over 18,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her workouts and her life with Robert.

Their story began long before UFC belts and title fights. The couple has been together for over a decade now, as Sofia and Robert Whittaker had reportedly started dating back in 2011. The Whittakers decided to tie the knot after dating for three years in 2014.

From cageside appearances to parenting their growing family, Sofia has always been a steady presence by Robert’s side. And while her job title remains unknown, there’s no doubt she plays a huge role in keeping their household running while ‘The Reaper’ prepares for war inside the Octagon. After all, their 5 kids mean the Whittaker household is always buzzing with activity!

5 kids of Sofia and Robert Whittaker

Their love story didn’t just stop at marriage; it blossomed into a family of five. Robert and Sofia have three sons, John, Jack, and Jace, and a daughter, Lilliana. In early 2024, they welcomed their fifth child. Some of the Whittaker children are following in their father’s footsteps by taking up martial arts.

Leading up to his fight against Paulo Costa, Mr. and Mrs. Whittaker welcomed their 5th child into the world as they revealed the news by posting a picture on their social media with the caption, “Finally have my five-a-side. Some of them will have to play up but it will be glorious Couldn’t be prouder of my beautiful wife to give me 5 beautiful kids. Praise be to God”

Something similar happened before his fight at UFC 221 in Perth. Whittaker was the then-middleweight champion and had to pull out of his fight due to injury. This proved to be a blessing in disguise since he could be with his wife, who was fully pregnant with their third child, Lilliana.

“It was horrible that I had to pull out of that fight, and that I couldn’t defend my belt in my home country, but to not miss out on my daughter’s birth … I wouldn’t change a thing. The baby was very small and had to be induced the week of the fight, so to be home with Sofia through all that, and to be there for the birth, meant everything to me,” he said. Lilliana was born four days before UFC 221. And that’s not the only family he has.

Whittaker also has legal guardianship over his half-brother and half-sister, further showing the value he places on family as we now delve further into the couple’s relationship.

More about Robert and Sofia Whittaker’s relationship

So, what’s the secret to their decade-plus love story? According to Robert Whittaker, it’s family first, always. In a past interview, the former middleweight champion had confessed, “If I had to sacrifice my time with my family to be the world champ, then being the world champ just wouldn’t be worth it. There’s nothing stronger, nothing more powerful than my family that pushes me forward. My family gives me direction, and it also gives me fulfilment. My family is what makes everything worth doing.”

Together, Robert and Sofia have built more than just a family; they’ve built a foundation. One that keeps Whittaker grounded even when the chaos of fight camps and media swirls around him. In a sport built on grit and sacrifice, it’s clear that ‘The Reaper’s greatest win lies outside the Octagon with the family he’s built and the woman who helped him build it!