Zac Brown Defends Decision to Perform at UFC White House Despite Backlash From Critics

From a federal lawsuit to claims of corruption and conflict of interest. Based on those narratives, a Hollywood blockbuster can be scripted around the UFC Freedom 250. Not a day goes by when one report or another points in a direction that puts the event, scheduled to unfold at the White House, under scrutiny.

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Yet, despite all the backlash, there are still a few who believe in the causes that inspired the event. Among them is Zac Brown. Set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the White House, the singer-songwriter believes the show represents everything the United States stands for, including patriotism. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Brown explained why he decided to perform at Freedom 250.

“Man, I’m there for the troops, man. I’m there to honor America,” he said. “I’m there; this is patriotism, not politics for me. I mean, f**k all the division. I don’t believe in that. I love this country. I love all the people that have sacrificed so that I can live my American dream and that everyone that lives here gets a chance to do that if they work hard, make the right decisions, and do that. So, it doesn’t have a place in politics for me.”

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Brown’s comments stem from the concept around which the UFC Freedom 250 was built. It is supposed to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States. To emphasize the significance of the event, which is invite-only, reportedly 1200 tickets have been given to active-duty service members across the military branches. Additional service personnel are expected to attend the weekend festivities ahead of the show.

Brown’s appearance also comes with experience performing on some of the biggest sporting stages in the country. Along with his band, he has performed at a string of shows, including last year’s MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta’s Truist Park. There are other appearances such as the NFC Divisional Playoff Game and NHL Winter Classic, where his band played the national anthem.

Imago May 7, 2026, Washington, Dc, United States of America: U.S. President Donald Trump, poses with Mixed Martial Arts fighters while promoting his Freedom 250 event in the Oval Office of the White House, May 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Left to right: Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Trump, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane. Washington United States of America – ZUMAp138 20260507_zaa_p138_020 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

“There’s going to be like 8,000 active service members that are going to be there,” Brown emphasized. “I’m a massive UFC fan. I’ve watched every single UFC probably multiple times. It’s my favorite sport. I’m honored that Dana has given me the opportunity to do this. We’re going to be playing after the weigh-ins for the concert on Saturday, and then getting to do the anthem for this with the Marine Band is going to be sick.”

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“So, we’ve been working up some arrangements with them, and it’s an honor, man. It’s my favorite sport. You know, I did judo in college and fell in love with the art of position and all those things, and I’ve been watching it avidly. So, I’m I’m I’m a major, major UFC fan, and it’s an honor. I’m so, so excited for this weekend, and it’s history, man. Getting to be part of American history, man. Having the first sporting event that’s on the lawn of the White House. I mean, it’s an honor.”

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To understand the significance of Brown’s appearance, one has to note how historically the UFC has not entertained playing the national anthem at its events, primarily on account of it having athletes from different nationalities.

It should also be noted that, in sharp contrast to Brown’s stand, there have been a string of prominent names who decided to give the event a pass. The names include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, and Mario Lopez.

Challenges continue to mount for Freedom 250

Against that backdrop, the controversy appears to have extended beyond the MMA event. To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, of which the UFC White Card is a part, the organizers have planned a series of festivities beginning from June 25 that will last till July 10 at Washington’s National Mall.

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Under the banner “Great American State Fair,” a series of concerts is scheduled. However, even before it started, the event hit a snag after several artists reportedly backed out, citing different issues. With Vanilla Ice and Fab Morvan deciding to continue, names like the Commodores, Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, and Young MC have allegedly withdrawn from the show.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family, and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance,” Michaels said.

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While Michael’s concerns could be more personal, it is difficult to ignore them in light of the broader issues that have emerged in the buildup to the White House card. With a federal lawsuit challenging the event on the grounds that it runs contrary to the National Park Service guidelines, the card has also witnessed reports that place the ties between President Trump and the UFC under intense scrutiny.

It remains to be seen whether voices like Brown’s, rallying behind the cause of patriotism, will resonate strongly among the UFC’s diehard supporters.