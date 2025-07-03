Bodybuilding Legend Ronnie Coleman Still Fighting Mysterious Condition as Major Update Drops

When news broke on June 29 that Ronnie Coleman had been hospitalized, the bodybuilding world collectively froze. The man who once reigned as the strongest Mr. Olympia of all time, the eight-time champion who lifted weights normal humans wouldn’t dare to look at, was in the hospital due to a serious medical emergency. He was forced to cancel a UK appearance. But the most alarming detail? It wasn’t Ronnie who shared the news; it was a close family member posting on his behalf, because he was too sick to speak for himself. That silence hit harder than any weight he’s ever lifted. But now, hope has arrived.

In a recent Instagram update posted on July 3, Ronnie’s family confirmed he is awake, aware, and fully conscious, though his condition is still delicate. Ronnie Coleman remains under close medical supervision after being diagnosed with a serious bloodstream infection. Doctors are currently performing two advanced diagnostic procedures to trace the infection’s source. The family emphasized this is a critical stage in his recovery, but also expressed confidence in his resilience: “He’s always been a fighter and with all of us standing beside him, we know he will face this battle with the same courage and determination that has defined his life.”

In closing, the Coleman family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers from fans around the world. “Your prayers and messages mean the world during this incredibly challenging time,” they wrote. They’ve also heard from fans asking how to help. While Ronnie Coleman continues fighting, his team is working on a meaningful way for fans to support him, with details coming soon. Until then, they’re asking everyone to keep the positivity coming and to rely only on updates from official sources.

Right now, his condition remains under observation, but Ronnie is a legend who has overcome serious health threats time and time again. There was even a time when he faced the risk of paralysis, but he pushed through. So, why not now?

Ronnie Coleman spent almost 2 million but his fight still isn’t over

“If you’re an athlete, you’re in pain your whole life,” Ronnie Coleman said in 2019, a haunting truth that became the core of his journey. At the height of his dominance, Ronnie suffered a herniated disc in his back, an injury he ignored and trained through for over 10 years. The constant pressure from squatting and deadlifting over 800 pounds took a massive toll, leading to spinal degeneration, nerve compression, and eventual loss of mobility. Doctors would later warn him of permanent paralysis if he didn’t stop. But Ronnie wasn’t ready to give up the grind. He kept lifting, and the belief that pain was just part of the price of greatness. Eventually, the damage caught up.

Since retiring in 2007, Ronnie has undergone 13 major surgeries: 8 back, 3 neck, and 2 hip procedures. These included spinal fusions, nerve decompressions, and disc replacements. Some of the surgeries didn’t just fail, they made things worse. He was left temporarily unable to walk, relying on crutches or a wheelchair, and needing to relearn how to move all over again. In 2018, following his 10th back surgery, he was told by doctors that he may never walk again. But Coleman stayed relentless.

On top of the physical toll came crushing medical costs and chronic, daily pain. Ronnie once described his pain as a 9 or 10 out of 10, saying: “I’ve been in pain for so long now, I’m just used to it.” Each surgery reportedly costs between $300,000 to $500,000, with his last three adding up to nearly $2 million. Notably, despite being wheelchair-bound in recent years and facing numerous surgeries, Ronnie was seen at Gold’s Gym Venice training with Arnold Schwarzenegger earlier this year. Even while managing mobility challenges, he remains defiant: still training, still smiling, and still inspiring generations of athletes and fans. And now, as he is hospitalized, we can only pray for his full recovery.