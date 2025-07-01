Major Update Drops on Hospitalized Ronnie Coleman’s Health

You don’t need to lift heavy to know who Ronnie Coleman is! Just hearing “Yeah buddy!” or “Lightweight, baby!” is enough to bring him to mind. The man didn’t just dominate bodybuilding, he became it. From 1998 to 2005, he won eight straight Mr. Olympia titles and built a physique every Gen Z lifter dreams of. He made 800-pound deadlifts look easy and smiled through pain that would crush most people. He was still strong even at 61, until the legend revealed a sudden health scare on June 30. And when someone like Ronnie stumbles, the whole fitness world feels it.

Ronnie Coleman’s Instagram lit up with news no fan wanted to see but it wasn’t Ronnie posting. A close family member shared the update, stepping in because Ronnie was too sick to do it himself. The message was heavy: he’d suffered a “serious medical emergency” and had to cancel a scheduled appearance in the U.K. As soon as it went viral, fans everywhere felt their hearts drop. The wait for more news felt endless. Everyone was refreshing, hoping, praying and finally, later that evening, another post came through. It wasn’t everything, but it was enough to breathe again. Ronnie was still fighting. Still Ronnie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Coleman (@ronniecoleman8) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Ronnie Coleman’s camp later confirmed that he had been transferred to a specialized medical facility to treat a serious bloodstream infection. “He is currently being treated……under close, intensive medical supervision,” the update read. While his condition is still considered complex, doctors have seen some encouraging signs, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery. The Coleman family also shared a heartfelt message of gratitude: “We are grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown by fans, friends, and the entire community. Please continue to keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers..” For now, all we can do is wait for the next update and keep hoping for the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, all we can do is wait for the next update. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from following Ronnie all these years, it’s that he knows how to push through no matter what. At 61, he’s still holding strong. According to BarBend (April 3, 2025), he’s weighing in at around 285 lb, almost right back to his prime. That’s incredible when you remember he’s had 13 major surgeries. Yep, thirteen. And he’s still fighting.

The price Ronnie Coleman paid for greatness

Ronnie Coleman, one of the most decorated bodybuilders in history, has paid a steep price for his years of extreme training. Since 2007, he’s undergone 13 major surgeries: nine on his back, three on his neck, and two hip replacements. The root of it all? Decades of lifting superhuman weights, including 800-pound squats and 2,300-pound leg presses, which left him with multiple herniated discs and degenerative spinal conditions. Some of his surgeries were brutal, he once revealed that surgical screws broke inside his spine, and doctors had to rebuild his back using rods, bolts, and titanium cages. As he puts it, “The screws broke about four times and every time they would break, they would have to go in and replace it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a result of all those surgeries, Ronnie’s mobility has severely declined. He often appears in a wheelchair or on crutches, and has been candid about the reality of his condition. “My mobility only got worse with each and every surgery….mainly due to the faulty broken screws!!,” he told fans in multiple times. The reason: hardware implanted during surgery presses against his nerves, making full movement nearly impossible. Some days he can barely walk, yet he continues to show up in public, greet fans, and share motivational updates.

No matter what he’s been through, Ronnie Coleman still isn’t backing down. He’s lifting lighter now, sure but he’s also doing physical therapy, trying stem-cell treatments, sitting in hyperbaric chambers, and staying active with fans online. And he’s still running his supplement brand like a boss. Remember when he walked with a walker just two days after surgery? That kind of grit doesn’t fade. It’s that same unbreakable will that’s going to carry him through this fight too.