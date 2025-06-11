Edmonton Coach Defends Goalie After 6–1 Defeat to Florida Panthers at Stanley Cup

The Oilers seized Game 1, outplaying the Panthers for a solid start. Yet Game 2 flipped the script—Edmonton’s passes faltered, pucks slipped away, and double overtime sealed their fate. “Well, tonight it was puck execution. I know our passes weren’t sharp. We gave away a lot of pucks,” noted Kris Knoblauch post-game. By Game 3, Florida roared to a 6-1 win, snuffing out Edmonton’s shot at a special record. Not to mention, Stuart Skinner faced quite a bit of backlash.

The Panthers dominated the Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, taking a 2-1 series lead. Brad Marchand scored for the third straight game, while Sam Bennett netted his NHL-leading 14th playoff goal. Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, and Evan Rodrigues each contributed a goal and an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as Edmonton’s Skinner was pulled after five goals on 23 shots.

Speaking on this, TNT broadcaster, Pierre LeBrun took to X to share a tidbit. He wrote, “Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says they will decide closer to Game 4 who starts in goal but also feels a lot of last night was a team-wide breakdown. So doesn’t put too much of the blame on Skinner.” That must be consoling, right?

Early in the third period of Game 3 on Monday, Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner found himself on the bench, hearing the Amerant Bank Arena crowd chant ‘We want the Cup’—not a cheer, but pure jeers. Down 5-1 with over 16 minutes left, Skinner had just been pulled after allowing his fifth goal on 23 shots, a power-play strike from Florida’s Aaron Ekblad.

Skinner’s stats in the Final tell the story: 13 goals allowed on 97 shots, an .866 save percentage, and a 3.74 goals-against average. While the Oilers trail the series 2-1, it’s not all on Skinner—defensive lapses have played their part. Still, the pressure is on, and Stuart didn’t shy away from that reality after the game.

Stuart Skinner opens up about the match against the Panthers

When asked about the goals that beat him on Monday, he didn’t hold back: “To be honest, some were chaotic, some were really nice shots. It got a little post lucky for them, a couple shots, but I mean, I’ve had my post luck, too. It goes both ways, and they made some nice shots. … But as a goalie, you’ve got to come up with a save. It doesn’t matter. It’s a game of inches.”

Skinner was tough on himself for Florida’s second goal by Carter Verhaeghe and the third from Sam Reinhart, which came just 80 seconds after Corey Perry had cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second period. “I don’t like letting open shots in, so I take accountability on those,” he said.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid praised Skinner’s willingness to shoulder the blame but didn’t fully agree. “They’ve got some good players, good shooters,” McDavid said. “You give them so much time, they’re going to make their shot. I don’t know how much we’re going to put on Stu, but that’s honorable for him, I guess, to try to do that. But yeah, we can be better, for sure.”

With the Panthers firing on all cylinders and the Oilers struggling to keep pace, the stage is set for a fiery Game 4 showdown on Thursday. The pressure is on, and both teams know what’s at stake.