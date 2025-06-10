Edmonton Faces Trouble Before Game 4 Against Florida Panthers as Long-Awaited Return Falls Through

It’s been a tough time for the Edmonton Oilers. Although the final is far from lost—the series is only 2-1 after all—there remains the fear that this final will go the way of last year’s. After the Florida Panthers edged out the Oilers on home ice at Rogers Place to win Game 2 in double overtime, it seemed like trouble just kept coming their way. Their forward and alternate captain, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, found himself on the sidelines as a game-time decision for Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury after missing practice. All on top of the sting of a 6-1 blowout loss. Now the updates? They’re not looking too good.

For the unversed, Nugent-Hopkins did return for Game 3 at the Amerant Bank Arena on Monday. But his comeback story is complicated. Jeff Skinner already filled in for him at left wing on the Oilers’ top line Sunday, pairing with center Connor McDavid and right wing Corey Perry. Skinner is making an impact—one goal and one assist in just two playoff games. On the other hand, Nugent-Hopkins’ impact was limited, having only managed 1 shot on goal, logging 15:34 of ice time.

Now, whispers of a more serious injury are swirling, with Nugent-Hopkins looking far from his playoff best. With his 5 goals and 13 assists, the 32-year-old has been a vital part of the Oilers’ Cup run. Losing him at this critical juncture is devastating, especially in light of their ugly loss to Florida, where he was unable to make any kind of difference. Initially, the Oilers had a rest day scheduled on Tuesday, but after Monday’s result, those plans were scrapped. Which is when Daniel Nugent-Bowman reported on X: “Ryan Nugent-Hopkins isn’t on the ice for Oilers practice in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.” Ouch. Not the news fans wanted.

Coach Kris Knoblauch played coy about Nugent-Hopkins’ status. “We’re hoping he’ll be good to go,” he said. “We’ll just have to see how things play out.” The door is wide open for speculation. Nugent-Hopkins has been a workhorse for Edmonton, playing both Stanley Cup Final games and logging 25:45 minutes of ice time with no obvious issues. But the final minutes of Game 2 might tell a different tale.

The Edmonton Journal’s Kurt Leavins noted Evander Kane took faceoffs on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ line late in Game 2. His colleague David Staples wondered if that pointed to a wrist or hand injury. Either way, things looked shaky for the veteran.

Now trailing 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers have Wednesday off before a game-day skate ahead of Game 4 on Thursday. What does the coach have to say about this?

Kris Knoblauch drops the next plan in place of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ absence

The Oilers already miss Zach Hyman. If Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sits out, too, the team’s depth will really be put to the test. Jeff Skinner is primed to slot onto the top line with Connor McDavid and Corey Perry should Nugent-Hopkins miss Game 4 on Thursday. That’s a huge challenge, but Skinner is a good playmaker who did finish the regular season on a strong note.

Ahead of Game 3, Knoblauch laid it out plainly. “Yeah, we don’t have as much versatility if we are missing a centerman,” he told reporters. “Centermen are so important just to move around, and we don’t have a lot of centermen on our roster.” Nugent-Hopkins has been a playoff jack-of-all-trades—killing penalties, playing center or wing. When Edmonton wants to double up McDavid and Draisaitl late in games, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the guy who makes it work.

After all, he’s got five goals and 18 points in 19 playoff games and is 4th overall on the team for points. Last year, in the Cup Final run, he tallied seven goals and 22 points. The team needs his spark and flexibility right now.

After Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Panthers, Knoblauch made it clear: “Collectively, goaltender, defense, all our forwards, we all have to be better. They played a heck of a game, and we’re going to have to raise ours.” With Game 4 ahead, the Oilers’ depth and resolve are on the line. Can they rally and level the series?