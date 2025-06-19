Florida GM Comments on Aleksander Barkov’s 5 AM Stunts With Stanley Cup Trophy

“Aleksander Barkov, let’s do it again,” shouted NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the mic, calling the Florida Panthers skipper after his side’s emphatic Stanley Cup win over the Edmonton Oilers. By “again“, Mr. Bettman subtly left the Finnish professional nostalgic about the Panthers’ previous season’s victory against a very similar opponent. So a second consecutive victory means double celebrations and flare, right? Well, it does, but the only problem was that Barkov ended up taking the extravaganzas literally to the next level!

And it’s something that we hardly ever witnessed before. Well, after Tuesday night’s 5-1 rump over the Oilers, Barkov literally went to the streets of his neighborhood, knocking on their doors to show them his Stanley Cup. Fortunately, one of the homeowners was able to capture the scene through their ring cameras, courtesy of a video shared by @rogerarojas_ on X that continues to make rounds on the internet.

Interestingly, Barkov, still dressed in a full suit, can be seen coming across the street and boldly pressing the doorbell button more than a couple of times, even desperately adding a few knocks on the door, until he could receive an answer from behind the door. Yes, even though it was 5:04 a.m. EDT!

Eventually, the neighbor turns up on the door and speaks from the speaker of the doorbell, saying, “Coming”. That saw one of Barkov’s fellow accompanies showcase the Stanley Cup and ask, “Is he coming out or what?” To which, the female again responds, “He’s coming…He’s on his way!”

Interestingly, this became a topic of discussion on the Pat McAfee show, where Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zitto narrated this moment. “I heard a great story about Aleksander Barkov from last night. Apparently, he went home at like, 5 in the morning to change and clean up before they kept going, walked around his neighborhood, and banged on everybody’s front door,” said Zitto.

Hysterically, ringing his neighbor’s doorbell was just the second act in his series of hilarious celebrations. Earlier, after the entire Amerant Bank Arena had emptied out, leaving only the staff behind, he brought the Stanley Cup back onto the ice around 1:35 AM—repeatedly lifting it while people in the upper stands cheering him on.

Talk about not just confidence, but a complete lack of filter—Barkov took the post-game shenanigans to a whole new level, one that’s hard to even describe. Then again, he more than deserved his moment to celebrate. The 29-year-old didn’t just lead the Panthers to an emphatic victory; he also helped make them the first NHL team since the Tampa Bay Lightning to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Beyond securing the Stanley Cup, Barkov capped off an outstanding season with multiple accolades. He was honored as the NHL’s best defensive forward with the Frank J. Selke Award and also earned the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, a distinction that underscores his leadership and contribution to the community. The rest of the brownie points are for being a warrior for his team like never before.

Aleksander Barkov is a true leader of the Florida Panthers!

One has to admit that this second consecutive win also came with a lot of hardships. To recall, during Game 1 of the Cup final, Barkov sustained an injury as he ended up splitting his palm open, even requiring stitches. In fact, as the stiches kept coming undone, the center was left with no choice but to resort to gluing his hand. Yes, literally, a GLUE!

That explains why he was slow in terms of scoring goals, as head coach Paul Maurice also elaborated more on the incident. “He had the stitches tear out twice, so he ended up just gluing the wound to keep going, which definitely impacted his scoring,” he said with a smile.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 17, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov 16 is handed the Stanley Cup from Gary Bettman, the NHL Commissioner, after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250617_hlf_na2_126

Imagine playing with such an injury while also being tasked to put up against one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players—Connor McDavid. While the Edmonton Oilers forward still managed to make an impact, putting up seven points across six games, it was Barkov who stood out in preventing him from fully taking over the series.

So, we hope the neighbors can let Aleksander Barkov knock on their doors in the early morning hours slide, right?