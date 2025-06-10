$10 Million Future for Florida’s Sam Bennett After Stanley Cup Predicted by Former NHL Player

Sam Bennett is absolutely dominating the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Playing for the Florida Panthers, he’s been a relentless “playoff animal,” combining fierce physicality with incredible scoring. This explosive performance comes just as his contract is about to expire, possibly making him an unrestricted free agent. While both sides want an extension, his heightened play has significantly boosted his market value. But Kevin Bieksa has a rather unique perspective on this!

On the ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’ podcast, Paul Bissonnette threw out the big question: “Would you pay Bennett $10 million a year?” That’s a jaw-dropper, especially with Bissonnette being such an outspoken Leafs fan. Bieksa handled it with a grin, dodging the “tampering” talk but cutting straight to the chase: “I don’t think you need to pay him $10 million a year to get him. Here.”

Even Bissonnette agreed—Sam Bennett is probably staying put in Florida. And why wouldn’t he? Since joining the Panthers in 2021, Sam has found his groove. His regular season numbers have shot up, but it’s the playoffs where he’s truly shone. This year, he’s already racked up 13 goals in 19 games, leading the league and anchoring Florida’s attack as they chase a second straight Cup.

Bennett’s transformation from Calgary castoff to Panthers playoff hero is the stuff of hockey dreams. “Why would you not stay where you’re valued? You love it; you love the team.” Bieksa asked, pointing to the chemistry and confidence Bennett’s found in Florida. He added, “He’s going to go on some rush team in the west or something, you know what I mean. You know, go up and down. Well, he’s really good off the rush. Sneaky good off the rush. But I don’t know. You have a good fit; why would you leave it?”

The move to center ice and the trust from coach Paul Maurice have unlocked a new level in his game, making Sam Bennett the kind of “playoff player” every team covets.

Kevin added, “Would I pay him 10? Yes. But I also said when Tampa won the Stanley Cups, the back-to-backs, I thought Yanni Gourde was an eight-million-dollar player. Because he was a certain regular season player, but the way he played the playoffs made him more valuable.” That playoff magic is where Bennett truly shines.

Over the past three playoffs, Sam Bennett has 25 goals and 48 points in 55 games, pacing out to 35 goals and 68 points over a full playoff stretch. That ranks him 12th among 99 forwards with 20-plus playoff games, and he’s done it without much power-play time. Playoff Bennett is pure elite.

Bieksa hits the nail on the head: “I think you have to start evaluating guys based on how they are in the playoffs. Who cares if you get 60 points to regular seasons. Did you get points in the playoffs? That should be a part of the evaluation process. You’re arbitration and all that stuff. That should be magnified.” When the stakes rise, Bennett’s value skyrockets—and that’s exactly the kind of player teams crave in the postseason.

As July 1 approaches, the Panthers’ front office faces a tough call. Bennett’s value has never been higher, and his style is tailor-made for playoff hockey. Whether he stays or tests the market, one thing’s clear: Playoff Bennett is a beast. But what makes him a beast?

Analysts weigh in on Sam Bennett’s playing style as playoff action heats up

On June 10, Brad Marchand gave a nod to Bennett’s playoff dominance in a post-game chat. “Yeah, I mean, he’s been an animal this whole, this whole playoffs. He’s built for this time of year, just how competitive he is and how intense. Obviously, you see the physicality piece, you know, that shift was a perfect example of his game,” Marchand said. Bennett’s scoring streak has been electric—netting four goals in the last three games of the final series against the Oilers.

Marchand didn’t hold back praising Sam Bennett’s gritty style. “He competes in battles and he’s not scared to go to the dirty areas where this time of year it’s where a lot of goals are scored, right? And I think that’s one of the biggest separators that he has is when you get into this time of year, you have to be going to the dirty areas and he lives there.” Bennett backed it up physically, delivering a huge hit on Vasily Podkolzin before scoring a slick breakaway goal in the second period.

Coach Paul Maurice also had his own playful take when asked about Bennett’s trade rumors. “He’s got a horrible attitude. I think he’s got bubonic plague,” Maurice joked. But he quickly added, “He’s so good all over the ice, but he doesn’t cheat the game for the two goals. He’s underperked,” highlighting Bennett’s relentless energy and how he sparks the Panthers when it counts.

With free agency looming, Sam Bennett’s playoff heroics might be about more than just stats. His fierce competitiveness and clutch scoring could push the Panthers to lock him down—or attract a bigger payday elsewhere. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!