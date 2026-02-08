IOC Faces Formal Protest as Figure Skating Team Pushes Back on International Restrictions

Figure skating is an art on ice, but it’s the music that gives the performance its heartbeat. At the 2026 Winter Olympics, every routine must be officially registered ahead of time, right down to the exact name of the piece being used. Skating authorities then publish that list to keep everything open and within the rules. However, it seems the Armenian pair now finds themselves in a tough spot with officials, as their music choice has sparked quite an uproar.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) has lodged a formal protest with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the use of the song “Artsakh” by Armenian figure skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova at the 25th Winter Olympic Games. The NOC stated that the music carries political connotations, raising concerns about its suitability for an Olympic performance.

According to The Caspian Post, which cited local media, the issue drew attention from IOC officials after Azerbaijan described the composition as politically sensitive. While music selections in figure skating usually pass through technical approval processes, this one has triggered a rare diplomatic reaction on ice.

“The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan has expressed serious concern over the use of a politically and separatistically themed piece of music titled ‘Artsakh’ in the competition program of figure skaters representing Armenia at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, and has lodged an official protest with the International Olympic Committee,” the NOC wrote on social media.

“The Committee emphasized that such a choice of program contradicts the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter, Olympic values, and the principle of keeping sports free from politics. It also stressed that the Olympic Games symbolize peace, friendship, and mutual respect, and reiterated that the use of international sports platforms for political or ideological propaganda purposes is unacceptable.”

Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin are set to hit the ice on February 15 for the short program, with the free skate following on February 16. The Russian-born duo, already a couple when they teamed up in 2020, chose to skate for Armenia through Akopova’s roots, turning their Olympic run into both a comeback story and a proud moment for the country’s growing skating program.

After more than two years away from competition due to injury and the waiting period for their nationality switch, they made their international return last season. Their second-place finish at the final qualifier in Beijing sealed Armenia’s first Olympic pairs spot since 2002. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, will send a single male skater in another discipline, so the two neighboring nations won’t be facing each other on the Olympic ice.

The statement concluded that incidents like this could undermine the Olympic spirit. Built on neutrality, mutual respect, and fair play.

Music choices in Olympic figure skating usually pass through strict technical and governance checks by the ISU. Though now and then, disputes can slip through. They aren’t the only ones facing trouble at the 25th Winter Olympic Games.

Figure skaters face trouble at the Milan Olympic Village

The 2026 Winter Olympics were meant to shine, but things in Milan aren’t exactly gliding as planned. Despite months of tight schedules, lavish spending, and frantic fixes were supposed to guarantee perfection. Instead, cracks were showing early.

On February 6, 2026, Georgia’s ice dance pair Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin lit up the Milano Ice Skating Arena with their lively rhythm dance. Their routine scored 78.97 points, including 44.81 for technical elements and 34.16 for program components, putting them sixth and earning Team Georgia five much-needed points.

A day later, on February 7, they returned for the free dance, racking up more points that lifted Georgia toward a potential top-five or even a medal fight. Yet the ice itself stole some of the attention, and not for the best reasons.

“I’m not thrilled with the ice quality – everyone keeps praising it, but I don’t know, maybe that’s just the custom. I think the ice at the Olympic arena should be a bit better,” said Gleb Smolkin after their rhythm dance.

“This morning, when I went out, the ice had just been resurfaced and was in good condition. Then two machines resurfaced it again, layering water on top of each other, creating a thick layer. The first group goes out into the water, so water splashes everywhere, but that’s still okay. Then, in 30 minutes, the water freezes. When we go out in the second group, the ice becomes very springy and almost stone-like. We start bouncing on it, and if you go down on your knee, it just tears apart,” he said, painting a picture of a rink more hostile than helpful.

Beyond the rink, Davis revealed more trouble at the Olympic Village in Milan’s Porta Romana area. “In my bathroom, either upstairs or downstairs, people are smoking,” she said. While Smolkin added, “We’re going to try to figure out who it is. The smell of smoke is really strong.”

It’s a tough spot for Davis, who has asthma, but the pair’s teamwork and years of trust seem to be carrying them through every icy challenge. In the meantime, the news on the music dispute is being handled. Only time will tell how the situation plays out.