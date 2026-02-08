Team USA Captain Auston Matthews Confirmed to Share Olympic Village With Canadian Teammates at Milan

The 2026 Olympics are bringing back NHL excitement in a big way. Missing from the last two Games (2018 and 2022), the league is finally returning to light up the ice rinks. Fans can feel the buzz already. The spotlight now shines on one name that stands out: Auston Matthews.

According to Chris Johnston on X, the Toronto Maple Leafs star will take on a new role as captain of Team USA at the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympics. The team hits the ice Thursday to open its Olympic campaign against Latvia in the preliminary round, and the excitement is already building.

Johnston’s post confirmed what many were hoping to hear: “Auston Matthews has been named captain of Team USA 🇺🇸 at the Milan Olympics, with Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Tkachuk serving as alternate captains.” It’s a power trio that perfectly blends style, grit, and experience.

The 28-year-old already wears the “C” for the Maple Leafs and brings an impressive NHL resume to the Olympic stage. He claimed the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP in 2021-22 and has taken home the Rocket Richard Trophy as goal-scoring champion three times, in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24. Few players can match his consistency.

Now with Team USA, they want to go all the way. As reporter Kyle Bukauskas shared on X: “Brady Tkachuk says he and his USA teammates have already decided they are staying in the Olympic Village for the duration of the tournament. ‘We want the full experience,’ he said.”

The leadership core remains unchanged from last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, where the U.S. fell 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the final. General manager Bill Guerin and head coach Mike Sullivan were impressed by the team’s chemistry and wanted that same mix heading into Milan. Of the 25 players on the roster, 21 suited up at 4 Nations, while defenseman Quinn Hughes now rejoins after missing that event with a lower-body injury.

For Auston Matthews, this moment means everything. “It’s just very special,” he said of his Olympic debut. “You’re always extremely honored to represent your country and wear the Team USA jersey, but obviously it means that much more when you’re doing it in a setting like the Olympics.”

Since debuting in 2016-17, Matthews has been the top-scoring U.S.-born player in the NHL, tallying 427 goals (118 more than any of his countrymen) and 775 points, 63 ahead of the next best. This season, he’s rolling again with 48 points (26 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games. His form couldn’t have peaked at a better time for Team USA.

Team USA can’t help but dream of another magical run like the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, when the Americans stunned the Soviet Union 4-3 before beating Finland 4-2 for gold. With Matthews leading the charge and the team prepared for the big opener, the goal is clear.

Auston Matthews aims high with Team USA

Matthews’ confidence mirrors a growing belief in U.S. men’s hockey itself. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain says that belief starts right at the top, with general manager Bill Guerin’s faith in the team fueling its collective mindset.

“I think it’s just about the belief and the confidence that he has in you and the group of Americans that we have going and representing the country,” he said.

That trust has rippled through the room, turning quiet hope into bold expectation. Matthews and his teammates now talk about winning gold, not simply earning a spot on the podium. Their recent close calls have sharpened it instead, adding a chip to the team’s shoulder.

“I think we feel like we’re up there and we should be competing for gold,” Matthews said.

The message is clear: the gap between the U.S. and hockey’s elite powers isn’t as wide as it once was, and Team USA knows it.

Still, history looms large. The last U.S. men’s hockey team to win Olympic gold was the legendary Miracle on Ice squad in 1980. Since then, the Americans have reached the final twice (in 2002 and 2010), and both times, Canada stood in their way.

Now comes another shot. This roster carries over 21 of 23 players from that 4 Nations run, adding defensemen Quinn Hughes and Jackson LaCombe. Not to forget, forwards Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller to the mix.

On Thursday, Team USA opens against a feisty Latvia squad loaded with six NHL players. Could this be the year the 46-year wait finally ends?