1980’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ Legend Goes Off on Skier Hunter Hess Over USA Comments

American skier Hunter Hess faces a tough moment ahead of his Olympic debut in Milan. On Friday, reflecting on what it means to represent the United States, the freestyle skier admitted to having “mixed emotions” amid the broader debate over immigration policies and recent ICE actions. His comments have since stirred conversation, including a response from Olympic icon Mike Eruzione.

The American Olympic gold medalist took to X to share his thoughts, “Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends. Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends,” Eruzione wrote.

“Some athletes just don’t get it,” he added.

Eruzione remains a symbol of American Olympic pride. He’s best remembered as the captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that achieved the unforgettable “Miracle on Ice” victory over the heavily favored Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Games. He scored the game-winning goal in that iconic upset and then helped Team USA capture gold with a triumph over Finland. It was one of the most celebrated moments in U.S. sports history.

Although Eruzione later deleted his post, fans had already taken note. The exchange soon became a talking point online. But what exactly did he mean, and why did his words hit so hard?

The buzz began last month, when reports surfaced that ICE agents might join the security operation for the upcoming Olympics. The plan involved members of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit helping oversee diplomatic protection for U.S. officials during the Games. Authorities quickly clarified that these agents wouldn’t have policing powers in Italy, but the reaction had already caught fire.

Hunter Hess didn’t hold back when asked about it. “There’s a lot going on I’m not the biggest fan of. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S,” he said.

His comments struck a nerve. They spread fast across Olympic circles. Some fans praised his candor. Others thought the timing couldn’t have been worse. Either way, it became one of the most heated pre-Games debates Team USA has seen in years.

And this year’s team gives people plenty to talk about. The 2026 Team USA roster for the Winter Olympics is the largest ever, with 232 athletes approved by eight national governing bodies. Hunter may have stirred the pot, but he’s not alone in his thought process.

U.S. aerials freestyle skier back up Hunter Hess’s words

Earlier, Chris Lillis opened up about how the current political climate has left him conflicted but determined to stay true to his values.

“I love the USA. I would never want to represent a different country in the Olympics. With that being said, a lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things,” he said, speaking candidly about his mixed emotions.

Lillis told USA TODAY Sports that while he’s proud to wear the stars and stripes, recent events in the United States have weighed heavily on him. He described feeling “heartbroken” by what’s happening.

“I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States. I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE and some of the protests and things like that,” Lillis explained. “I think that, as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes compete in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America we’re trying to represent.”

That uneasy intersection of politics and sports isn’t new, and athletes have faced it long before arriving in Italy. On the other hand, the IOC has repeatedly emphasized that the mission of the Games is “to take action to strengthen the unity of the Olympic Movement, to protect its independence, to maintain and promote its political neutrality and to preserve the autonomy of sport.”

For now, the Winter Olympics in Milan roll on with tension in the air but excitement on the slopes. Whatever emotions linger off the field, Lillis and his teammates remain laser-focused on their ultimate goal: Bringing home hardware and reminding the world what the American spirit truly looks like under pressure.