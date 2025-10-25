Alex Morgan’s Shocking Early NWSL Revelation Makes Ex-teammate Stressed: “Lucky to Get Lunch”

“I had the world’s worst experience in the WPS that cannot be discussed without an hour and a half of time,” remarked Christen Press on an episode of the RE—INC podcast, with her co-host and partner Tobin Heath adding, “and a lawyer.” As tough as it sounds, that was the harsh reality of the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league, which, despite being founded in 2009, folded just three years later in 2012. And while many would love to hear Press’s unfortunate experience before the NWSL’s launch a year later, those who don’t have hours to spare can at least listen to a similar set of challenges that Alex Morgan has recently opened up about.

After shining at the collegiate level, AM13 began her soccer journey in the USL-W League in 2008, playing for clubs such as West Coast FC, California Storm, and Pali Blues before finally moving to the WPS in 2011 with the Western New York Flash. But what seemed like a step up, to say the least, actually turned out to be a far more challenging experience. And believe us, by “challenging,” we mean the kind of story that would genuinely surprise you today.

This old Pandora’s box was opened by former USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis on her podcast The Women’s Game, where Alex Morgan was the featured guest. “We’re going there?” the 2024-retired forward asked, hesitant to revisit those memories, before adding a succinct yet shocking revelation: “Let’s see. We were lucky to get lunch. And if we did, it was hot dogs. That’s it. It was hot dogs. Like a concession stand hot dog.”

Curiously, Mewis asked whether Morgan actually used to get hot dogs, and if so, whether it was after every match or training session. Morgan recalled that it happened occasionally, maybe once a week, only if they were “lucky.” She admitted she probably did eat them, despite not eating meat anymore. Because back then, the players were often starving as the club lacked proper canteen facilities.

More importantly, they weren’t making any real money. Hearing this, Mewis’s only valid response was, “It stresses me out.” Then again, this was just the beginning, as Morgan shared more shocking details about those early days. She revealed that the team lived nearly an hour and a half away from their stadium, residing in Buffalo and training on an indoor turf field.

Sadly, the ceiling of those facilities used to be so low that if the ball went too high, it would hit the roof, meaning players were told not to clear the ball in the air. On game days, they would leave by bus at 11 a.m. for a 6 p.m. kickoff and wouldn’t return home until around 11:30 p.m. Morgan even recalled how they made the bus stop at a liquor store on the way back, joking that at least they could have some drinks for the ride home.

If you think it ends here, hear out the lack of proper medical support within the team. The 2x World Cup winner revealed that her team barely had an athletic trainer. And even if there was one, he would only be available for about 30 minutes before training, that too, just to tape ankles, that’s it. If a player got injured, they had to visit a physical therapy clinic located 20 minutes away.

“There was no doctor, trainer, or anything at the training. You got injured, brush it off, and drive yourself to the clinic in the shared car you had with five other women,” added the former San Diego Wave star, vocally admitting to these challenges. Boy, those surely were some tough times for the old ones. No wonder it left Sam Mewis stressed.

Then again, those were the times that shaped Alex Morgan. This makes her strong enough to fight against such issues and help bring the NWSL to where it is today.

The NWSL wouldn’t be where it is today without Alex Morgan!

Yep, that’s true. Truth be told, Alex Morgan stands as one of the true architects of the modern women’s game. Her decade-long career has served as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of players. Speaking of her contributions to the National Women’s Soccer League, the former Tottenham star played a pioneering role in establishing the league’s anti-harassment policy.

Well, for those unaware, it all stems from two major harassment incidents that shook the league. As the issue gained traction, it became evident that the NWSL handbook had no mention of player safety protocols. That discovery pushed Morgan to advocate for nine key standards focused on workplace welfare. In 2021, she played a crucial role in exposing serious harassment allegations involving her peers.

Imagine leading a group of over 240 players to draft a formal letter to the league’s commissioner, demanding stronger player protection measures. Then what? This ultimately led to the creation of the league’s first-ever anti-harassment policy. And wait, AM13’s advocacy didn’t stop there. The NWSL, in agreement with its Players Association, went on to sign its most player-friendly collective bargaining agreement to date.

No wonder her former USWNT teammate, Lynn Williams, now Biyendolo, once publicly thanked her for everything she has done for women’s soccer in the United States. “I’m really happy you brought up the anti-harassment policy. I don’t think our league has an anti-harassment policy without you, which is incredible. I don’t even know if there is an NWSL without you. You’ve fought and pushed for that so much,” Lynn said back in 2023 on the Just Women’s Sport’s Snacks podcast.

While insisting that many remember Alex as a fierce goal scorer and a trailblazer on the pitch, it’s often less recognized what she does off it. As Lynn Biyendolo remarked, “Thank you so much for using your platform and realizing that you have it and saying, you know what, I’m gonna help,” it is a reminder of how much Morgan has done for the upliftment of women’s soccer.

Her unwavering commitment to creating a safer, fairer, and more inclusive environment has inspired an entire generation to stand tall and fight for what they deserve. Even today, the efforts haven’t stopped, as she continues to invest heavily in women’s sports. Glad to hear that whatever Aelx Morgan faced in her old days isn’t something happening today!