Angel City Star Joins Ousmane Dembele and Others to Honor Late Diogo Jota Post Big NWSL Win

July 3 will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in football. It marks the very moment when the game lost Diogo Jota far too soon. His passing still weighs heavily on hearts around the globe, and millions of his fans continue to pay their heartfelt tributes to the star. Along similar lines, Angel City FC’s Maiara Niehues joined the likes of Ousmane Dembele in honoring the Portuguese forward’s memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The heartfelt tribute came after Niehues found the back of the net, which, mind you, wasn’t ordinary. Not only was it her first-ever NWSL goal since joining the Los Angeles-based soccer team, but her strike also helped the team secure much-needed three points with a 2-1 win over Bay FC in Matchday 18 of the regular season.

But more than the importance of this goal, it’s her celebration that is gaining attention. Interestingly, after scoring for Angel City, Maiara Niehues paid homage to Diogo Jota with a heartfelt gesture. She celebrated by imitating his trademark ‘console celebration,’ pretending to hold a video game controller. It was exactly how Jota used to celebrate his goals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And, after earning a milestone victory for her team, Niehues gave a subtle yet obvious nod to Jota’s reputation as a passionate gamer. Many may recognise him as a clutch soccer star, but even in the Esports community, he was a well-known figure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Jota made headlines by winning the FIFA 20 ePremier League Invitational, where he outclassed Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final. At that time, the late 28-year-old hadn’t signed for Liverpool and was with Wolves. He even netted four goals using his own avatar in an 8-2 rout of Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi.

It doesn’t end here; by 2021, Diogo Jota had achieved heights of success in esports after topping the charts in the FIFA 21 global Champions Leaderboard. His love for gaming saw him enter into a professional venture as well, founding his own e-sports team, first named Diogo Jota eSports before being rebranded as Luna Galaxy.

AD

Frequently streaming his gameplay on Twitch, Jota effortlessly bridged the worlds of elite football and competitive esports, earning admiration from fans in both spheres. But sadly, fate had other plans, as the former Porto sensation tragically lost his life in a midnight car accident alongside his brother Andre, who was also a professional player.

It’s no surprise that, even two months after his passing, the community continues to remember him.

Maiara Niehues of Angel City not alone in honoring Diogo Jota’s celebration tribute

After the news of his sudden demise, the entire sporting community was quick to pour its heartfelt tributes on social media. But it didn’t stop there — several players honored him on the pitch as well. Interestingly, French footballer, Ousmane Dembele, honored Diego Jota by replicating his signature ‘console celebration’ after scoring in PSG’s FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich.

Next on the list was Raul Jimenez, who went beyond just mimicking his former Wolverhampton teammate’s celebration. After scoring in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, the Mexican striker held up a jersey with Jota’s name and No. 20 before laying it on his lap and performing the iconic controller gesture.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Diogo Jota

Even Kylian Mbappe showcased his creativity, flashing Jota’s iconic No. 20 with his fingers after netting the winner in Real Madrid’s 3-2 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal victory over Borussia Dortmund.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, the former Liverpool Women’s star, Rinsola Babajide, honored him in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, breaking out the same console gesture after scoring 3-0 win over Tunisia.

These heartfelt celebration demonstrates how deeply Jota’s influence reached beyond European football. His legacy lives on not only through his soccer brilliance but also through moments of shared humanity on the pitch.