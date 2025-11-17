Gio Reyna Gains Mauricio Pochettino’s Confidence Days After USMNT Coach’s Stern Warning

“If a player doesn’t behave well, he’s not going to be with us,” remarked Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the November window. Consider it a subtle warning for the entire team, yet directed specifically towards a player, who was called up by the Argentinian tactician on mere confidence, none other than Gio Reyna. Talk about making a comeback for the ages as the USMNT midfielder eliminated any signs of doubt that were against him.

During the close 2-1 win against Paraguay on Saturday, the Borussia Mönchengladbach star scored a crucial goal within the opening four minutes, which apparently was the first-ever header goal of his career. Beyond that, he remained involved in helping fellow teammate Florian Balogun score the second-half winner.

Such a performance from the 23-year-old made Pochettino eat his own words of caution. After the showstopper performance from Reyna, Mauricio Pochettino heaped praises on him. “So happy with him,” said the 53-year-old after the game. Well, it’s not just about delivering one goal and an assist to help his nation secure the win. The former Chelsea boss was tactically in awe of Gio Reyna, who single-handedly managed to dominate the entire Paraguayan team.

“He showed why he started. And he has confirmed that he’s a player that needs to improve, because he needs to play more in his club, but we can see today that he was great,” added the former PSG boss. Not bad advice for someone who has played a mere 147 minutes in just six matches, notching nil G/A, since signing to his new club.

Following this advice helps Gio Reyna disprove naysayers and further strengthen his chances of remaining on the national team. Highlighting Reyna’s intelligent runs and cutting edge against a strong, hard-nosed Paraguay backline, the ability to read the game and find free spaces between the lines was nothing but a “nightmare” for Paraguay in the eyes of Pochettino.

There you go. Guess it was a job well done from Gio Reyna. His 75-minute performance offers more reasons why he deserves that spot not just on the team but even as a starter for the USMNT. As for the advice from Pochettino, consider it a message received.

Gio Reyna is more mature and behaved than ever

Being called up for a window that is no less than crucial towards their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in itself the biggest regard that Gio Reyna could get from Mauricio Pochettino. So it was only natural for the former Borussia Dortmund youngster to thank his USMNT boss and vow to implement his words of wisdom moving ahead.

“I knew it was an opportunity for me to show that I belong here,” Reyna told reporters after the match. Highlighting Pochettino’s extensive help throughout the past week by earning freedom and confidence to be just himself, Gio added, “I can’t thank him enough for the start and just for the relationship that we’ve really built this camp.”

But more than about himself, the son of two-time U.S. World Cup captain Claudio Reyna and former women’s national team winger Danielle Egan was happy that his individual brilliance helped the entire team. In fact, this only boosts his confidence to perform well for his club and get an automatic place on the national team ahead of a tough summer.

“I want to have, more importantly, seven or eight good months in the rest of the season with Gladbach,” added Reyna, a subtle nod to Mauricio Pochettino’s advice to keep performing well on the domestic front as well. Doing so would certainly help the latter to retain his place in the national team and further make an impact.

Let’s see how Gio Reyna manages to do that. Regardless, share your views in the comments below.