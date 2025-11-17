Gotham FC’s Surprising NWSL Championship Fate Can Hinder Washington Spirit’s Finals Hopes

Do you believe in coincidences? For many, they might not seem like a big deal, but in sports, they’re often treated as something more. Sure, factors like hard work, talent, determination, and countless other qualities play a major role in determining a team’s success. But sometimes, the biggest boost of all comes from coincidences, and having them fall in your favor can be a real confidence lift. That seems to be the case for the upcoming 2025 NWSL Championship Final, where NJ/NY Gotham FC’s uncanny luck might complicate the Washington Spirit’s title hopes.

Since the NWSL final has been decided, the entire soccer community is brewing theories about who will secure the prestigious title. Renowned Sports Illustrated journalist Jenna Tonelli shared her personal mind-boggling coincidence tale that may upset the Washington Spirit fans. While resorting to X, Tonelli mentioned that the last time NJ/NY Gotham FC won the NWSL Championship in 2023, they finished as the last seed.

Besides that, it was a game that, though held in California, Tonelli wasn’t able to attend for reasons undisclosed. Now guess what? This year, NJ/NY Gotham FC again was the last seed. Need more to say? The 2025 NWSL Championship finals are set to take place in California again. And as for Jenna Tonelli’s presence, she cited, “I probably won’t be able to go…”

That’s how the tweet ended in an ultimate cliffhanger style. But these words narrate the entire picture of what might transpire in the upcoming NWSL final. Now, of course, many would simply overrule this coincidence by citing it as a personal eerie. Then again, we have another official general theory that suggests history might repeat itself.

Courtesy of a reply from a Gotham FC fan page, the last time the Bats endured a defeat to Houston Dash at home with a goal by Michelle Alozie in stoppage time, despite Gotham leading the game in possession, they won the Championship that year. To remind you, it was back in 2023 when the New Jersey and New York-based club endured a 2-0 defeat on October 1.

Fast forward to today, the Dash had defeated Gotham in their first match this season on August 17, enduring a close 1-2 defeat, that too, a late winner from Michelle Alozie. So this only suggests that all stars look aligned for the underdogs to clinch the NWSL Championship.

As for the Washington Spirit, it’s certainly not best for their own confidence to hear such a thing just days before their crucial game. Not to mention, they themselves are trying not to end up garnering perhaps the most unfortunate déjà vu in their history.

Can the Washington Spirit steer clear of Gotham FC and their coincidences?

To recall, the last NWSL Championship final held in 2024 saw the Washington Spirit endure a narrow 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pride. It was their second upset of the Florida-based club after having lost the NWSL Shield with a margin of just four points. To make matters worse, if you recall their NWSL playoffs run, star player Trinity Rodman was also out injured, though she made her return in time.

This year, things are similar yet different; the Spirit finished second but behind Kansas City Current and with a much bigger difference of 21 points. And the icing on the mess? Trinity Rodman is injured yet again. So, as tough as it might be for the entire Washington Spirit fanbase to hear such unfortunate coincidences, the writing on the wall makes it clear that Gotham FC is the potential favourite to win the NWSL Championship.

Whether they would be able to turn these predictions to their own advantage as well as their rival, defying the odds, is something that remains to be seen. Also, share your views in the comments below.