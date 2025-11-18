Is Trinity Rodman Leaving NWSL? Washington Spirit Star’s Transfer Drama Leaves the League in a Tight Spot

A sold-out crowd of 19,365 fans was soaring high at Audi Field as the Washington Spirit went up 2–0 against the Portland Thorns in the NWSL semifinals. Around the 89th minute, they grew even louder, not because they were cheering the team’s progression toward the final, but because in came a player who never fails to dazzle them: Trinity Rodman. Albeit a short appearance, the moment carried real significance, considering the USWNT forward was returning to action after last playing on October 15.

Blame the MCL sprain for her absence. Nonetheless, the full-time whistle blew, giving Spirit fans a sigh of relief to see both the score and their star player fit—until the post-game interview from Rodman turned those big smiles into big frowning faces. “Once we get this championship,” so far so good, “then I can start making decisions and figuring out what next year looks like for me.”

Decisions? Figure out? Hello?

For those unaware, Trinity Rodman’s contract with the Washington Spirit is set to expire in the next six weeks. Getting her a new contract would be your first thought, which, to confirm, is something that is going on behind the scenes. But might we tell you it’s no easy feat. Reason(s), you ask? Salary Cap, for starters.

A paying mechanism for players. Consider it no less than a hard and fast rule, only in America. And as much as many would love to see the NWSL go the extra mile to retain the biggest face of the league, maintaining competitive balance through the salary cap unfortunately outweighs their push to keep a generational American talent.

“The salary cap, which has increased significantly in the past five years, is a critical part of our competitive framework and one of the reasons last weekend’s quarterfinals were as great as they were. Anyone can win any day,” an NWSL spokesperson said to The Athletic. “The league is doing everything we can to keep Trinity in the NWSL. She’s an excellent player and an important part of our league.”

At least we hope so. But given how Trinity Rodman has hinted about potentially leaving NWSL, not once but twice, it makes it clear that she has already made up her mind. In her own words, “I’ve always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career,” she said back in March during an ESPN interview. Wait for more.

“I would kick myself if I retired and hadn’t done that,” added the 23-year-old winger, admitting that she would look forward to this year before making any decisions. And clearly, we are at the end of the cliff, where either Rodman decides to run back from it and remains in NWSL or she makes a big leap and reaches the other side, which, of course, means a new challenge.

Trinity Rodman leaving the Washington Spirit would be on NWSL!

The 2024 NWSL salary cap was $2.75 million. This season, it is set to $3.3 million, and the forthcoming 2026 season is expected to witness a rise to $3.5 million. In fact, in the next four to five years, it is expected to grow to $5 million. Granted, a rise is guaranteed, but it’s not like the players would be waiting throughout their lifetime to receive the pay they think they deserve, especially if they can easily get it from somewhere else.

Which brings us to the main question: Considering Trinity Rodman has made up her mind to leave, what’s her next destination? Europe goes without saying, as it’s the only place that has never failed to guarantee both exposure and finances. Speaking of which, the past has seen the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea express their interest in signing Trinity Rodman.

Both clubs have successfully lured players from the NWSL. While the Gunners signed Jenna Nighswinger this season and Emily Fox a year ago, the Blues went the extra mile in first bringing Naomi Girma for a $1.1 million fee, followed by Alyssa Thompson for $1.3 million. Considering Trinity Rodman’s stature, we won’t be surprised if the bank is broken, and so is the transfer record, to lure her overseas.

Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang, who also owns French women’s side OL Lyonness, as well as recently WSL-promoted side London City Lionesses, did admit after hearing Trin’s overseas desire that she would do everything in her power to retain Rodman in the NWSL. But with it also came a special request to players that they should be open to everything, meaning the European stars should come to the U.S., and vice versa for those in the American league.

Whatever the case may be, all signs point to one thing: Trinity Rodman’s NWSL future is uncertain, and she is most likely to leave. Whether she would sign a new deal or find herself a new one from outside the continent is something that would be revealed after the current season ends.