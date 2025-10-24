MLS Announces Record Breaking Milestone Hours After Lionel Messi’s News

Months ago, an interesting fact check came to light. Courtesy of Togethxr, a media and commerce platform co-founded by Jessica Robertson, Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel, it was revealed that, in terms of average viewership, the NWSL draws around 189,000 viewers per game, while the MLS averages about 120,000. However, the numbers don’t quite add up when it comes to their respective broadcast deals; the women’s league earns just $60 million per year, whereas the men’s league secures a massive $250 million annually. While many insisted that “the math isn’t mathing,” it’s only now that MLS has finally justified those figures, with the latest news surrounding the future of Lionel Messi in America serving as the perfect cherry on top.

Earlier today, the MLS shared some interesting viewership stats via a press release. As compiled by Philadelphia-based reporter José Roberto Nuñez on X, the statement said that as the 30th edition of the regular season ended, the year 2025 saw a “significant fan engagement across various platforms.” Talking numbers, a remarkable 29% increase in audience on both linear and streaming platforms was noticed.

This only helped Major League Soccer to garner an average of 3.7 million live match viewers per week. Additionally, the press release also mentioned that the conclusion of the season also witnessed the league achieve “the second-highest total attendance” in history with 11.2 million fans, further generating a record ticket sales revenue. These numbers are surely worth seeing the league achieve immense patting on the back.

Specifically, because of the scrutiny it has faced for gaining greater benefits compared to the NWSL, it often loses out to them in key moments. Take last year’s U.S. soccer league finals, for instance. LA Galaxy defeated the NY Red Bulls 2–1 in the MLS Championship final that drew just over 427,000 viewers on Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, the NWSL Championship final between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit pulled in an impressive 967,000 viewers on CBS. This is 126% more than the men’s event. Some might argue, of course, that the absence of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played a role in the MLS final’s lower numbers. Then again, the contrast has been hard to ignore.

Not to mention the amount of criticism MLS has faced in the past. Take their broadcast numbers, for instance. While the global audience can tune in to MLS action, the major drawback lies in its cost. The Season Pass, priced at $14.99 per month or $29.00 for a season, and for Apple TV+ subscribers, $12.99 per month or $25.00 for a season, is quite an expensive affair for many fans.

Then comes the ticket pricing, which often spikes when the league’s biggest star, Lionel Messi, takes the stage. In fact, the record-breaking ticket revenue MLS has generated largely stems from Inter Miami matches, with sales frequently tied to the availability of the iconic No. 10. And there’s a reason why they had to, even though it seems the league has more time than anticipated to capitalize on Messi’s presence!

Lionel Messi isn’t going anywhere from the MLS!

Yes, at least for the next couple of years, La Pulga is set to stay put in Major League Soccer. Having arrived in the summer of 2023, the Argentine superstar dropped perhaps the biggest news anyone could have imagined — signing a contract extension that runs through the 2028 MLS season.

That’s only good news, considering Messi has been rewriting attendance records since setting foot in the United States. Matches involving him and Inter Miami have consistently drawn massive crowds, with one game surpassing 70,000 fans, six others attracting over 60,000, and another six exceeding 50,000 spectators, per ESPN.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 10, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF fans display a flag of forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half against CF Montreal at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here,” said Messi, expressing his excitement about continuing his journey in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami also shared a photo of the iconic striker standing at the center of the under-construction Miami Freedom Park, surrounded by cranes and site workers as he penned the new deal. And for those wondering — yes, David Beckham and company clearly want to keep the No. 10 around long enough to see him grace their new home ground.

Rest assured, both U.S. soccer fans and Major League Soccer have plenty to look forward to from Lionel Messi in the coming months.