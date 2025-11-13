MLS Might Seek Help From European League Format Amid Community’s Constant Backlash

There’s an interesting thing you should know about the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup. Set to run from June 11 to July 19, it will have no impact whatsoever on domestic competitions across Europe, as the club season there usually begins in late August. So, players competing in there won’t have to worry about leaving their domestic duties mid-season and can fully focus on their national teams. But Major League Soccer (MLS), you ask? Well, considering it kicks off in early February, it would already be halfway through its season by that time, meaning those playing there will face major scheduling challenges.

That’s the difference between the rest of the world’s club soccer and America’s top-flight competition. While it’s too late to make things right for the upcoming summer tournament that the USA is hosting on home soil alongside neighbors Mexico and Canada, what if we told you it’s all about to change for good? At least, that’s what senior The Athletic soccer journalist Paul Tenorio says.

According to his latest report on X, MLS is reportedly eyeing a drastic shift in its calendar by ditching its current winter-to-fall schedule and opting for a fall-to-spring format aligned with top European leagues. Simultaneously, the league is also planning to vote on replacing the current two-conference system and adopting a new single-table format that would consist of five divisions.

Previous reports from various sources mentioned that during the MLS board meeting in Chicago in April this year, the majority of stakeholders agreed to the idea. However, that change isn’t expected to come easily, as it faces significant challenges, something even Commissioner Don Garber has acknowledged. “We’re not there yet,” said Garber while speaking to Fox Sports. “No decision has been made, and frankly, sitting here today, I’m not sure whether or not we have all the support we need to be able to achieve that.”

Major factors such as media rights, sponsorships, and stadium agreements remain the biggest hurdles. As if that weren’t enough, weather and geographical conditions also pose challenges, with MLS featuring 30 clubs spread from warm regions like South Florida to colder ones in Canada. Hypothetically, even if the change is approved, it’s unlikely to take effect immediately after the 2026 World Cup, and not until 2027 or later.

But given the times we’re in, the very fact that this topic has made its way to the MLS headquarters’ discussion table shows that even they’ve realized it’s high time to follow a similar schedule to Europe’s. And of course, the “Big Five” factor also comes into play; after the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, MLS has increasingly become a preferred destination for many players despite its limitations.

Heck, it even reminds us of the time when USWNT veterans Tobin Heath and Christen Press complained about the scheduling issues in the National Women’s Soccer League, especially during years featuring major summer tournaments, unlike in Europe, where players are given more “grace.” And this is exactly the case with the MLS. But even though they are looking for this change, how will it actually work?

Here’s how the new MLS schedule will work!

Nothing is concrete yet, but journalist Caleb Adams on X was generous enough to map out how the proposed scheduling could work for MLS. With the league reportedly aiming for a five-division setup, each division would consist of six teams. They could be divided as follows:

Southeast

– DC United

– Charlotte

– Nashville

– Atlanta

– Orlando

– Miami

Northeast

– Philadelphia

– NY Red Bull

– New York City

– New England

– Montreal

– Toronto

Midwest

– Chicago

– Columbus

– Cincinnati

– St. Louis

– Kansas City

– Minnesota

Northwest

– Vancouver

– Portland

– Seattle

– Real Salt Lake

– Colorado

– San Jose

Southwest

– LA Galaxy

– LAFC

– San Diego

– Austin

– Houston

– Dallas

However, one key adjustment the MLS would likely need to make is splitting either the California or Texas teams into another division. Doing so could help the league better balance logistics and make the new schedule system more efficient. Then again, whether MLS actually decides to move forward with this plan remains to be seen.

