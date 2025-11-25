USMNT’s Diego Luna Makes Honest Confession After Fans’ Emotional Messages: “Felt Touched and Sad”

Fun fact: Diego Luna has logged more USMNT appearances this year than any other player. Quite the feat, especially at a time when the Yanks are in the process of exploring their identity before hosting the 2026 World Cup. Yet Luna constantly reminds why he belongs, earning 18 starts under Mauricio Pochettino and producing four goals and four assists along the way, alongside having bagged nine goals and three assists in 27 appearances for Real Salt Lake. But his influence extends far beyond just the numbers.

Diego Luna is a powerful advocate for mental health, using therapy and open dialogue as pillars of his message. His work with schools, soccer clubs, and community groups eventually earned him the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, recognizing his role in driving meaningful change across the U.S. and Canada. The distinction was well deserved and opened the floodgates of heartfelt messages from fans battling their own struggles, and the letters from those slowly getting better.

Reading these letters brought to the forefront another side of Luna, one that was vulnerable and one he didn’t shy away from acknowledging.

“I’m kind of, low-key, kind, an awkward person,” began the Real Salt Lake star in an interview with GOAL. “So to feel those big emotions on camera like that in front of people, it doesn’t really capture how it really made me feel. It’s something you hide behind, right? Because it’s the media and stuff. But when I was in that room, the emotions I felt were very powerful.”

Luna doesn’t just take home an award – the honor comes with a $150,000 donation from Audi, which is to be presented during MLS Cup on December 6, supporting Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital and its Primary Promise program, a cause close to Luna’s heart and a long-term vision to build a model health system for kids of the nation.

“I felt touched and sad, but in a good way…There was a good feeling of knowing that I was out there and the things that I’ve done and brought out to the environment, to the world, are helping a lot of people. It made me feel very special, and I really enjoy that feeling,” added the MLS forward.

Imago MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers Jul 16, 2025 Portland, Oregon, USA Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna 8 controls a pass during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Portland Providence Park Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20250716_taw_wb2_20

For someone who once grappled with these feelings himself, Luna’s coming forward resonates with people far beyond the fanbase, which makes him prouder than ever. For a man who once was trapped within his own shell, he even signed up for a part-time job to develop people skills and confidence.

However, once he realized that speaking out about his own battles helped others in similar situations to open up. It further strengthened his belief that this conversation matters. In fact, in his eyes, this is just the beginning!

Nothing but “Do it better” for Diego Luna

The process of bringing about mental health awareness goes beyond conversations. One of the major steps in bringing about awareness is embracing vulnerability — for Diego Luna, the focus now is on helping people who are struggling find the courage to seek help and get better. It’s an ideology that the Sunnyvale, California, native carries with him on the field as well.

After making a significant impact for both the USMNT and Real Salt Lake, the youngster has a message heading into 2026: “I think this was a special year and, I’ll say it again: next year can be another amazing year for me.”

The belief in doing better each year has become a personal motto for Luna. He brings that mindset to everything ahead of him, considering he single-handedly sparked change for people battling their own struggles. Imagine what that drive can do when he turns it inward.

“I want to improve with stats, with my mental health, with how I’m feeling outside of the field, my physical health, my family, everything. That’s the way I’m trying to take life,” he concluded.

Onwards and upwards — more power to you, Diego Luna.