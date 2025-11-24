When is USMNT’s Next Game? Here’s Mauricio Pochettino and Squad’s Pre-World Cup Schedule, Roster Announcement and More

18 matches, 11 wins, 1 draw, and six defeats—at last, the year 2025 comes to an end for the USMNT. Having played some tough and easy games, from international friendlies to crucial CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League clashes, everything along the way was a learning curve for the American boys before they take on the upcoming summer challenge in the form of the 2026 World Cup. So this only raises the question of what’s the next step for Mauricio Pochettino and Co.?

When will the USMNT return to action now?

More recently, the Golden Generation concluded this year’s final window by securing emphatic victories in a couple of friendlies against Paraguay (2-1) and Uruguay (5-1). After this, many thought that a few more games in December would be lined up for them. However, that isn’t the case at all; the USMNT will be returning to action at least before taking a break of four months.

The 2026 World Cup hosts, alongside Mexico and Canada, are expected to play a couple of matches in March 2026. Both of these games are scheduled against Portugal and Belgium and will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The fixture was given a green light after the two European sides booked their place in the World Cup qualification, though The Athletic had previously confirmed a similar report.

Imago Credits: Instagram/Christian Pulisic

Not having a January 2026 window makes it a tricky situation for Pochettino and Co., as it would mark the team’s longest period of inactivity since the Argentinian tactician took over. Not having contact with his players would result in some unfortunate events (Time management, injury), but the former Chelsea boss has complete faith in the domestic teams of his players.

“We need to understand that it’s so difficult to be involved with the players in this period,” Pochettino said Monday. “And we need to respect the coaching staffs that they have in their clubs. We need to really trust.” While Pochettino has given full support to both his players and their domestic sides, the eventual ultimatum remains the same: “They need to do everything to be in their best form to be selected for March.”

Pre-World Cup schedule ft. Mauricio Pochettino and Co.

While the March schedule looks sorted, the USMNT will gather for a multi-city pre-World Cup camp at U.S. Soccer’s new National Training Center (NTC) in Fayetteville, Georgia, beginning May 27 and running till June 5. It will also be the time when the players are available on a full-time basis as the European season will end (Except of course, the MLS, which will kick off in late February before taking a halt at the time of the World Cup).

This is no less than an actual pre-World Cup window for the American youngsters. Speaking of their opponents, the first match is scheduled for late May on the East Coast, with the likely venue being Charlotte. The opponent is yet to be finalized after the Dec. 5 World Cup draw, where FIFA will be releasing the list of 48 teams that will be divided into 12 groups of four each.

The second Pre-World Cup game, which is set for the first weekend of June, is most likely to be played against Germany in Chicago.

(Note: The second fixture remains undecided and might even change considering the USMNT and Germany end up in the same World Cup group, but both are expected to be Pot 1 teams, so that is unlikely.)

After the Chicago match, the squad will fly to Southern California, University of California, Irvine, their World Cup home base. They will begin their official 2026 FIFA World Cup journey on June 7.

USMNT Group Stage Matches:

June 12 — at SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

June 19 — at Lumen Field (Seattle)

June 25 — back at SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium)

Between these matches, the team returns to Irvine to train. In the case of their qualification to the knockout stages, the following situations are applicable:

Finish 1st in Group D: July 1, Round of 32 at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Finish 2nd in Group D: July 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Finish 3rd: Advancement depends on point totals vs other third-place teams (top 8 of 12 advance)

Finish 4th: Eliminated

When will the USMNT’s FIFA 2026 World Cup roster be announced?

Believe it or not, but the final roster will be announced in late May, just before their final camp takes place. This is somewhat of a strange roster selection approach, unlike some previous USMNT coaches, who used the first week of camp as a trial period. Pochettino revealed that he will name his squad ahead of the camp’s start.

There’s no such thing as “extended tryout week”, as the 53-year-old wants clarity and no last-day cuts. That way, if an injury occurs, replacements will be called in, helping the USMNT boss to set a more stable tone heading into camp.

Imago Soccer: Concacaf Gold Cup-Semifinal-Guatemala at USA Jul 2, 2025 St. Louis, Missouri, USA United States of America head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on in the second half against Guatemala during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Energizer Park.

As for the time when the whole team is away from each other, Pochettino and his coaching staff won’t be sitting idle. For starters, after the December 5 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., the revelation of either two or all three of the USMNT’s group opponents would see the USMNT staff begin with their ‘Operation 2026 World Cup.’

This includes scouting the opponent, planning promotional and logistical activities, and using it to prepare for the March camp. Not to mention, with the impending December 2 summit in New York, which Pochettino and his staff are slated to attend. Oh, and also, the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup kits will also be unveiled in March.

Simply put, a lot is planned for the USMNT to follow. It would be interesting to see how these developments unfold exactly.