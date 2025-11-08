Why Are NWSL Players Wearing Orange Ribbons? Seattle Reign and Orlando Pride Make Heartfelt Playoff Gesture

Sometimes, soccer isn’t just about goals and glory. There are moments in the game that transcend sport itself — moments that remind us why it’s called the beautiful game. One such instance unfolded in the opening match of the 2025 NWSL quarterfinals between the Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign, as both teams made a touching gesture by wearing orange ribbons alongside their striking jerseys. But why?

The reason behind this heartfelt gesture from both teams stems from a deeply saddening story that has recently shaken the soccer community. Naturally, your 20s are a time when a person begins to embrace the true meaning of life — a more mature phase, to be precise. And when that person happens to be a soccer player, one can only imagine the immense potential that lies ahead. Sadly, not everyone gets that chance. While some look forward to life, others are forced to fight between life and death.

Recently, the soccer world suffered one of its most unimaginable losses when University of Washington goalkeeper Mia Hamant passed away at just 21, after a courageous seven-month battle with a rare form of Stage 4 kidney cancer. The heartbreaking news was announced by the university’s team, the Huskies. Naturally, after hearing of her passing, it was only fitting for the Washington, D.C.-based Seattle Reign to join hands with the Orlando Pride to honor Mia’s legacy by wearing orange ribbons in her memory during the playoff game.

It was back in April when Mia Hamant was diagnosed with SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer — a condition so rare that hers was just the 14th known case ever recorded. Despite the immense challenge, she faced it bravely, using her social media presence to raise awareness about the disease. She even changed her Instagram handle to “miakickscancer” and added a bio that read, “battling stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient renal medullary carcinoma.”

Her loved ones rallied behind her, launching a GoFundMe campaign to support her medical expenses. The page highlighted her accomplishments, including leading Washington to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32. So far, the fundraiser has collected $135,171 toward its $200,000 goal.

Illness never stopped Hamant from living life to the fullest. Just last month, she was spotted proudly cheering for her teammates from her wheelchair, wearing a vibrant purple wig in tribute to her Huskies spirit. Even in the midst of her battle, her unwavering dedication shone through — something the Huskies reflected on in their official statement while announcing the heartbreaking news of her passing.

“Mia embodied the very best of what it means to be a student-athlete at the University of Washington — resilient, selfless, and inspiring to everyone around her. Her strength, optimism, and grace throughout her journey touched our entire community and will continue to inspire us for years to come,” read the statement from the program.

Heartbroken fans have continued to send love and prayers to her family, even beyond the soccer world. It is, indeed, a deeply sad day for the football community, which has lost a remarkable talent. Then again, as they say, where one story ends, another begins — and the Orlando Pride had their own success story to share.

Orlando Pride defeat cancer and Seattle Reign

The reason Orlando Pride decided to pay tribute to Mia Hamant was also because her story resonated closely with their own. Their player, Luana, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma a year and a half ago. Fortunately, she made a successful return to action after 18 months of treatment, recovery, and rehabilitation. Luana initially made her comeback in a CONCACAF match in September.

Gradually building up her playing time in the NWSL, she recorded 38 minutes during the regular season. Before her diagnosis, Luana had appeared in only three NWSL matches, yet she quickly earned the admiration and respect of everyone in the locker room. Today, she showcased that same willpower and resilience. “One year ago, I didn’t even know if I would be playing again,” Luana said after the game. “And today, I’m here. Nothing is impossible.”

Speaking of the game, Orlando Pride showed they had been planning to dominate the 2025 NWSL playoffs all along. Marta and her teammates secured a gritty 2-0 win over Seattle Reign, ending the Washington side’s hopes for the Championship. Haley McCutcheon scored the opener, which remained the score until the final moments — when a turning point, and a full-circle moment, appeared.

Pride earned a penalty in the dying minutes of the match. While star forward Marta was expected to take the kick, it was instead Luana who stepped up for the special moment. She converted it perfectly — a goal that wasn’t just her first in the NWSL playoffs or the one that sent her team through to the next round, but one that symbolized her own victory over cancer.

Today was an emotional rollercoaster for the entire soccer community. On one hand, the world mourned Mia Hamant, who fought bravely but tragically lost her battle with cancer. On the other, Orlando Pride celebrated Luana — a player who overcame the same illness and returned to shine on the field.

Beautiful game for a reason, they say.